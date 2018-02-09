Rising pro-boxing star finds benefits behind using Green Roads CBD products

Undefeated professional boxer using CBD to recover following nationally televised victory

​MIAMI, Fla. (PRUnderground) February 9th, 2018

Green Roads​ Athletics, the sports division of leading manufacturer and supplier of ​CBD products​, ​Green Roads, has officially signed a sponsorship deal with professional boxer and Olympian, Teofimo Lopez Jr.

As part of his new sponsorship agreement with Green Roads Athletics, Lopez will feature the company’s logo on his gear and apparel for the remainder of 2018.

“Teofimo is a perfect fit for the brand, he is an elite athlete who is extremely confident and mindful of taking care of his body. We are excited to sign on as one of his sponsors,” said Treyous Jarrells, consultant at Green Roads Athletics. “Our mission is to provide Teofimo with an alternative that could potentially extend his boxing career as well as build his personal brand.”

Lopez defeated Juan Carlos Sanchez Saturday night in Corpus Christi, Texas. The event was broadcast on ESPN News.

At only 20-years-old, Lopez has ascended as one of the top boxers in the lightweight class and is 8-0 in his professional career, six of which ended in knockouts. Before turning pro in 2016, Lopez won six national titles, an Olympic trials and was crowned 2015 Golden Gloves Champion.

Lopez has utilized Green Roads’ ​CBD products​ as part of his training and recovery routine for some time, including the company’s CBD Pain Cream and sublingual ​CBD Oils​.

“With every hit I take and each punch I deliver, I move one step closer to achieving my goal as world champion,” said Teofimo Lopez. “I am proud to partner with a company that will not only help my body and mind achieve this goal, but also educate my peers on natural alternatives that can help us live a healthier lifestyle.”

According to Lopez, Green Roads’ Athletics natural products help him better manage pain, speed up recovery and boost mental clarity, without the negative, addictive effects of opioid pain medications.

“In a day and age where opioids have become so prevalent in professional sports, it brings me great pleasure to work with a company that aims to end the opioid epidemic,” said Lopez.

Green Roads Athletics products are manufactured from 100-percent-certified industrial hemp, not marijuana, and are in full compliance with the U.S. Farm Bill. Green Roads products contain zero THC , and they do not fall under the purview of the medical marijuana laws thereby making them ​legal in all 50 states​. Green Roads utilizes strict screening protocols to ensure quality and purity. All raw compounds are lab tested by the company and by a third-party lab during the manufacturing process.

For more information on Green Roads, the company’s retail products, and medical CBD studies, visit https://www.greenroadsworld.com and https://www.greenroadswellness.com.

About Green Roads World

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Green Roads is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cannabidiol (CBD) finished goods in the U.S. and abroad. The company offers botanical and natural, plant-based nutritional supplements designed to treat and alleviate a range of health conditions. Green Roads’ products are available online and in select health and wellness retailers. Additionally, Green Roads’ Wellness product line is available by prescription from over 1,000 healthcare providers.