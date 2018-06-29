Rising Cosmetics Brand Fara Beauty Launches Milano Collection of High-End Luxury Cosmetics

There's no shortage of beauty brands. But finding a high-quality choice is another story. Fara Beauty is answering the call, with their new Milano Collection.

Dubai, UAE (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Choosing what beauty company is a very personal choice for many women. And for good reason, most people want to look their best, while staying safe and healthy, and not breaking the bank in the process. Since 2014, Fara Beauty have been delivering in this area in a dramatic way winning over an ever growing number of loyal customers in the process. In exciting news, the family-run Fara Beauty, recently announced the launch of their latest line, the Milano Collection, which offers a wide selection of first-class high-end beauty choices. The Milano Collection has been developed in Dubai and is manufactured in Milano, Italy.

“Our 2018 Milano Collection pays close attention to the details that make a big difference when it comes to the results the beauty products deliver,” commented Nazanin Fara, founder of Fara Beauty, along with her sisters and co founders Aida and Sogand. “We are pushing the limits of what luxury beauty can deliver, while still keeping things affordable. It’s a mission we’ve been quite successful at so far.”

Fara Beauty success has certainly been fueled by the three Fara sisters combination of all-around knowledge and passion for the beauty industry. Nazanin is as a trusted beauty blogger with over 2.2 million Instagram followers, Aida is an acclaimed makeup artist and also blogs, and the third part of their all-star Fara sister team Sogand brings her own expertise and invaluable knowledge to the brand. The Milano Collection alone took the sisters over a year to develop and manufacture to their high standards.

The 2018 Milano Collection from Fara Beauty, is a quite complete approach to all the important beauty product areas, including highlights like:

The Illuminating Palette, which helps gives skin a silky glow and flawless shine, with a high pigmented formula that makes its easy to blend makeup, keeping skin looking flawless.

The Night Eyeshadow Palette, tha t gives a variety of eye shadow makeup to choose from, all baked for long lasting, wet and dry, high pigmentation, helping to deliver an intense and compelling look to the eyes.

Contour Kit, the first of its kind with wet and dry three concepts covering contour, blush, concealer, in one package, covering contour, blush, concealer, simplifying the effort to show off certain features.

Crystal primer, which delivers a great formula that lifts the skin before a person puts their makeup on, while also protecting and nourishing the skin’s health.

And a high-quality Facial Cleanser, a number of new brush choices; and much more.

All Fara Beauty products, including the new Milano line, are ethically produced, cruelty-free and paraben free.

Fara Beauty has shops in Dubai, Norway and Iran, employing over 50 people.

Early feedback for the new Fara Beauty Milano Collection has been very passionate across the board.

Aisha M., from Dubai, recently said in a five-star review, “I just recently began using Fara Beauty’s Night Eyeshadow Palette and Facial Cleanser. Both are completely amazing and priced well considering their high-quality. After having some poor experiences using other so-called ‘luxury brands’ only to find them nothing special at all. This isn’t the case for Fara Beauty at all. I fully recommend the Milano Collection.”

Online ordering is also available.

For more information be sure to visit http://farabeauty.com.

About Fara Beauty

Fara Beauty is a luxury beauty company based in Oslo (Norway) that develops its activities in the field of cosmetics, focusing on exclusive skin care and high-end make-up. Our products are designed to reflect the timeless elegance of Fara Beauty’s style.