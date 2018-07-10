Ring My Stylist, The Mobile App For Independent Stylists, Launches New Visits History Feature

Giving beauty professionals the inside track on unsurpassed customer service, the newest feature of the Ring My Stylist app keeps clients feeling top-of-mind.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRUnderground) July 10th, 2018

Already like a personal assistant in a beauty pro’s pocket, the Ring My Stylist app has a new feature that keeps a running tally of client preferences. Used to keep track of specific client information for use before appointments, the newly-launched Visits History feature is a fount of easily accessed information. Stylists can keep track of past conversations, before and after photos, color formulations, and the particulars of previous services. Not only of use to independent stylists but clients also can make use of the new easy access too. Have an example of a desired hairstyle the stylist should see before the next visit? No problem, upload a photo into the Visits History feature, and it will immediately go to the stylist before ever setting foot in the salon.

Rick Bonvicin, a partner of Ring My Stylist, said, “I used to keep information about what was important to my clients in a small notebook but now that it’s digital, it’s limitless. Never again will I forget an important date that was important to them, or a new hairstyle or color they want to try. I virtually take it everywhere I go.”

Under “Visits” dates appear for every client. Choose a date and a screen that shows a “My Notes” section complete with quantity notes, “Services,” and a “Before and After” photos section presents itself. At a quick glance find conversational notes, coloring products, formula specifics, services used, and up to four images that can be uploaded to social media with one click. So, if a client wants a color from two visits ago, click the date and everything is listed there for reference. While only the independent stylist has access to this technical information, before and after pictures automatically update on the clients’ “Visits” page as well as dates and services. From there they can forward photos to social media via the “Share” option at the top right corner of their screen.

For more information visit https://www.ringmystylist.com/.

App Download Information:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ring-my-stylist/id1250537446

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ringmystylist.app

About Ring My Stylist

Ring My Stylist is an appointment booking mobile application for independent stylists created in January of 2018. The first of its kind in the marketplace, the app facilitates the booking process for hair stylists, estheticians, makeup artists, skin care specialists, nail artists, fashion designers, barbers, tattoo artists, masseuses, image consultants, manicurists, eyelash technicians, photo and film stylists, and bridal make-up specialists among other beauty professionals.