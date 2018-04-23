Ring My Stylist App Launch Simplifies Client Acquisition & Retention for Independent Stylists

The Ring My Stylist online appointment mobile app launched to help independent stylists boost their clientele with a straight to the source approach.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Created to put the marketing and management power in the hands of stylists of all types, a newly-launched app cuts to the chase. Targeted to beauty professionals that work independently in salons, the Ring My Stylist app does just that. It allows stylists to manage every aspect of their business by first supporting a one-on-one connection between provider and client. With a one-stop-shop approach, now a client can sign on, see availability and special offers, book appointments, get confirmations, and secure reminder notifications as the dates approach. Making scheduling calls and costly double bookings obsolete, stylists just hit “confirm,” “re-schedule,” or “cancel” to complete the online booking process. Clients can even send a referral request to friends and family.

George Dinca, the CEO of Ring My Stylist, said of the appointment application launch, “We’ve done our research with testing and feedback from hair stylists and makeup artists and have found that the app helps provide 100% client retention. And though independent stylists make up an 80% of the industry they are hindered by clients that don’t show up to appointments. So, our scheduling app has the potential to eliminate that. We’re working on a feature that will automatically charge a client a mutually agreed upon fee if they don’t make an appointment. Our iOS and Android scheduling app are quite comprehensive, and we’re just out of the gate.”

Strategic for a growing business in a personable way, the app allows keeping a complete client history. That means birthdays, product formulas, hairstyles a client had and loved years ago, and before and after pictures are all “on tap.” Automatically saved to the cloud, and accessible on all devices, information is always ready for review before an appointment. It even keeps a product inventory. The booking software is free for clients and $10 per month for stylists with a 30-day free trial.

For more information visit https://www.ringmystylist.com/.

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ring-my-stylist/id1250537446

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ringmystylist.app

About Ring My Stylist

Ring My Stylist is an appointment booking mobile application for independent stylists created in January of 2018. The first of its kind in the marketplace, the app facilitates the booking process for hair stylists, estheticians, makeup artists, skin care specialists, nail artists, fashion designers, barbers, tattoo artists, masseuses, image consultants, manicurists, eyelash technicians, photo and film stylists, and bridal make-up specialists among other beauty professionals.