Rightaway Delivery celebrates 18 years of providing on-demand delivery and logistical services

Rightaway Delivery offers businesses, universities, and hospitals a full-service logistics operation that specializes in time-sensitive deliveries.

Romulus, MI (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

Rightaway Delivery, who has successfully evolved from a regional on-demand carrier to a national logistics provider, is celebrating more than 18 years in the industry.

Founded in 1999, Rightaway Delivery became the company of choice for much of the Midwest by offering businesses, universities, and hospitals a fast and flexible delivery, inventory management, and distribution center focused on customer needs. Their capabilities include emergency medical deliveries, scheduled courier services, and regional trucking. Because of their professional service and 99.9% success rate, Rightway Delivery was also given the distinction of being the best on-time delivery service in the country by FedEx.

“To be around that long says something about the service we provide,” notes Ben Kaplan, President of Rightaway Delivery. “We believe in treating our customers like our partners, which means that we will always be by their side to tackle any logistics challenge they encounter in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.”

One significant advantage of Rightaway Delivery is their ability to customize their operation to each customer’s specific needs. This helps them to identify and solve logistical problems quickly, both through the utilization of new technology and the experience of the operational managers on the Rightaway team.

For more information on the on-demand and logistical services Rightaway Delivery offers, please call 734.623.2996 or visit their website at rightawaydelivery.com.

About Rightaway Delivery

Rightaway Delivery offers businesses, universities, and hospitals a fast and flexible delivery, inventory management, and distribution center that is focused on customer needs. Our capabilities include emergency medical deliveries, scheduled courier services,regional trucking, logistical services and much more.