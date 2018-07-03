Right Hand Technology Group Inc Ranked Among Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures

11th Annual MSP 501 Identifies World’s Most Forward-Thinking MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services

Pittsburgh, PA (PRUnderground) July 3rd, 2018

Right Hand Technology Group Inc ranks among the world’s 501 most strategic and innovative managed service providers (MSPs), according to Channel Futures 11th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

The MSP 501 is the first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. This year Channel Futures received a record number of submissions. Applications poured in from Europe, Asia, South America and beyond.

As it has for the last three years, Channel Futures teamed with Clarity Channel Advisors to evaluate these progressive and forward-leaning companies. MSPs were ranked according to our unique methodology, which recognizes that not all revenue streams are created equal. We weighted revenue figures according to how well the applicant’s business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

“Every year the competition gets tougher. It keeps us on our toes,” said Jason Vanzin, CEO of Right Hand Technology Group. “But that’s what makes business fun. If we are not growing and better serving our clients, life gets boring quick. As the old saying goes, ‘You’re either growing or dying’. We choose growth.”

Channel Futures is pleased to honor Right Hand Technology Group Inc.

For the first time, Channel Futures will also name 10 special award winners, including MSP of the Year, CEO of the Year and one Lifetime Achievement Award for a career of excellence in the channel.

The MSP 501 winners and award recipients will be recognized at a special ceremony at Channel Partners Evolution, held this year October 9-12 in Philadelphia, as well as in the Fall issue of Channel Partners Magazine.

“This year’s applicant pool was the largest and most diverse in the history of the survey, and our winners represent the health and progressivity of the managed services market,” says Kris Blackmon, Channel Futures content director and editor of the MSP 501. “They’re growing their revenue, expanding their customer influence and exploring new technology that will propel them for years to come.”

The full MSP 501 report, available this fall, will leverage applicant responses, interviews and historical data to identify business and technology trends in the IT channel. Highlights will include:

· Revenue growth and business models

· Hiring trends and workforce dynamics

· Business strategies

· Service deliverables

· Business tools and automation investments

The complete 2018 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2018 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Feb. 28 through May 31, 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Right Hand Technology Group Inc

Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. was founded on a very simple idea – that your IT company should have your back and be a true business partner. As a managed service provider, we provide fixed fee managed services to keep your network running, your employees productive, and your security at the forefront heading off emerging threats.

Our mission is to be the region’s most highly trusted technology consulting company with the most loyal employees and clients. To achieve this, we provide best in class managed services, backed by best in class processes, delivered by a team of dedicated to best in class results.

About Informa

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

