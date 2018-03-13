Right Hand Technology Group Inc Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2018 Edition

Right Hand Technology Group Inc was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in Manufacturing.

Pittsburgh, PA (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

Third-Annual List Reveals Accelerating Momentum for MSPs In Healthcare, Government, Financial Services, Manufacturing & More

Right Hand Technology Group Inc has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2018. The annual list and research (hashtag: #Top100MSP) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2017 and January 2018 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends. Among the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2018:

Honorees generated a combined $277.3 million in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) for 2017, up from $247.6 million in 2016.

Honorees are managing a combined 574 million users.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while manufacturing and legal sector activities are accelerating.

Right Hand Technology Group Inc was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in Manufacturing.

“It’s exciting to win this award three years running. We take pride in working with manufacturing companies. They are producing the goods that drive our standard of living,” said Jason Vanzin, CEO, Right Hand Technology Group Inc. “and the more productive we can keep their workers by keeping their systems up, running, and secure, the more production they can create. We all benefit when we are producing goods.”

“After Nines Inc. congratulates Right Hand Technology Group Inc on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “By diving deeper into vertical markets, top MSPs have the opportunity to increase their profitability and company valuations, while building stronger relationships in key market segments.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. was founded on a very simple idea – that your IT company should have your back. Our experts plan, monitor and manage our clients’ technology to allow them to focus on their own business growth and organizational success. Every eligible member of our technical team is security certified starting at the top with our CEO being a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professionals). IT management should focus on expediency but not at the expense of security. With the right team in place, we help companies find and maintain the proper balance. (www.righthandtechnologygroup.com)

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com

For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

