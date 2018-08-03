Rick Schirmer’s ViralBrand Hollywood Endorsed as the “Seal Team 6” of Viral & Influencer Marketing

Hollywood studio and big brand insiders credit Rick Schirmer as the King of Viral & Influencer marketing.

Hollywood, CA (PRUnderground) August 3rd, 2018

While “going viral” can’t be predicted by anyone, Rick Schirmer says “being viral” can be consistently accomplished with his 10-Point ViralBrand strategy. It involves joining community narratives, creating big ideas, leveraging data, developing tech, syndicating through influencers and tapping into natural human sharing motivations.

Schirmer’s claims ring true because his track record is consistently… VIRAL. He and his team have been behind-the-scenes masterminds of some of the world’s most viral brands and campaigns including The Purge, The Blair Witch Project, The Passion of the Christ, The Chronicles of Narnia, Food, Inc., The Cove, Walmart, and Chick-fil-A. His team has also worked with Hollywood’s top celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Katherine Heigl.

Schirmer says, “You can’t make something ‘go viral’, but you can help brands ‘be viral’. Going viral is like hitting a grand slam. Being viral is as predictable as hitting singles and doubles – they win the game. It’s a MoneyBall strategy.”

Rick’s words are no exaggeration. He and his team has also helped launch other blockbuster brands like “Harry Potter”, “The Hangover” and “The Lord of the Rings”, “The Lego Movies”… the list goes on with more to be found on www.viralbrand.io.

Next up expect Schirmer’s books “LaunchPreneur: Why Your Idea Won’t Will Launch” and “ViralBrand” to be released soon elaborating on key points of his core 10-point ‘viral’ philosophy.

Schirmer continues to create raving fans with his work from fellow masters of industry…

Jody Dreyer, SVP of Marketing (former) The Walt Disney Studios, 30-year Disney veteran, author, and adviser, recently said in a five-star review, “Rick is the ‘rock star’ of helping brands make emotional connections which lead to lifelong, loyal fans. To witness him in action is amazing and something you don’t want to miss!”

David Salyers, Vice President of Marketing for Chick-fil-A, says “Rick Schirmer makes it happen. He’s the real deal.”

Marc Cohen, former Vice President Publicity for WarnerBros. says “Rick is a constant pioneer if developing viral engagement strategies that produce real results.”

Rodney Bullard, Vice President of Public Affairs for Chick-fil-A says “It’s amazing that Rick openly tells others the strategies that make his campaigns so successful.”

Stephan Manpearl, UCLA Entertainment Marketing Professor and former Paramount Studios VP of Marketing says “Rick is the man! He’s the king of viral and influencer marketing. He does an amazing job!”

About ViralBrand

Led by influencer marketing pioneer Rick Schirmer, ViralBrand specializes in launching viral brands and campaigns with the clear mission of generating an exponential return on their client’s marketing spends.