RichTech Creates Record Breaking Interactive LCD Wall for Largest Entertainment Center in Qatar

The masterpiece is the creation of RichTech System, Ltd., global powerhouse of business solutions. The monument of a showpiece was put on display for the grand opening of Megapolis Entertainment Center in Doha, Qatar on March 3, 2016. The opening ceremony for the new indoor family destination was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries, business leaders, and celebrities who were all witness to history at the unveiling of the Interactive LCD Wall that shattered two world records.

The two world records:

1) Largest Multimedia Interactive LCD Screen Wall

2) Largest Multi-Touch Screen

The Interactive LCD Wall consisted of 126 individual 46” ultrathin LCD’s (Liquid Crystal Displays). The screen itself was comparable to an IMAX that supported interaction of several individuals simultaneously. The Interactive LCD Wall included five areas that provided useful information to passer bys on retail shops and restaurants. It also allowed children to play virtual reality games. However, the piece de resistance was the Augmented Reality area that brought elements of virtual world into the real world. In one instance, you may be at the ocean swimming with dolphins and in another you have a Woolly Mammoth appear chasing you through prehistoric times. “We expect the Megapolis at the Pearl-Qatar to be the biggest entertainment venue in the Middle East. The Interactive LCD Wall enhances the concept by not only in terms of scale and ambition, but also the sheer uniqueness of it offerings, providing guests an experience that is wholesome and utterly unforgettable,” said Charbel Mhanna, General Manager of the Palma Hospitality Group.

Anyone who enters the mall cannot help be drawn and captivated by the ambiance the Interactive LCD Wall exudes. Everyone must go and visit it at Megapolis to experience first-hand how much of a phenomena it has become. Words and pictures do not give it justice. It is truly a work of art!

Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of RichTech System, Ltd. explains, “The opening of this mega project represents our expertise in providing the best possible business solutions that help our clients achieve their ultimate dreams. What RichTech System, Ltd. can do for you is only limited by your imagination. We have gone to great efforts to make Megapolis stand out as the ultimate family entertainment center unique to any other in the Middle East.”

About RichTech System Ltd

RichTech System Ltd has over a sixteen years of experience in the business of technology and is dedicated to deliver complete, unique scalable solutions. Our specialty is complex logistical problems or unique approaches to brand recognition. Our strength lies in the ability to develop innovative concepts from computerized interactive programs using the multi-sensory detection technology that combines exciting visuals, choreography, sound and special effects, enabling dynamic presentations, accomplishing desired results. Our belief in customer service and satisfaction is second to none and is unparalleled. We have a significant base of loyal customers who we rely on us to help their businesses grow. Any time we take on a job, the result is a win-win situation.

Learn more at: http://www.richtechsystem.com/.