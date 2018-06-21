Richpanel Uses AI To Manage Expectations Of Today’s Digital Customer

AI-driven technology yields more complete, up-to-the-minute customer profiles so marketers can personalize experiences in real-time

San Jose, CA (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Companies like Netflix and Amazon are setting new benchmarks in customer experiences and expectations. Businesses wanting to meet customer expectations in today’s digital world must have psychographic profiles, transactional data, and behavioral patterns for each of their customers, but the dependence upon numerous platforms like CRM, eCommerce, and social lead to various sets of unconnected data. With customers using an average of four devices per day with data likewise scattered, marketing teams are left with patches of unconnected data.

Richpanel is changing that by offering an AI-driven technology that seamlessly stitches all of that information together to create one source of truth that can be used to accurately define what customers are doing and what they demand.

Through the Richpanel Connector Marketplace, marketing teams can connect customer data in real-time from eCommerce, CRM and ad platforms. Real-time integration means that teams can see what users are doing as they’re doing it, giving marketing strategists a bird’s-eye view into customer actions.

According to May-Elise Martinsen, Marketing Head at Omega3Innovations.com, “Like many companies, we are using multiple systems that store some form of customer information and have been struggling to connect these data silos to create a single view of customers. With Richpanel, we’ll finally be able to streamline our customer service and marketing efforts.”

To add to the complexity, companies see traffic from numerous anonymous devices. The inability to identify owners of these devices limits the business’s capability to personalize experiences. Richpanel uses device fingerprinting and IP sharing patterns to link anonymous devices with their owners with high certainty.

According to Amit R G, CEO at Richpanel, “If you detect three devices connecting from the same IP address during day time and all three connecting from a different IP address in the evening, it’s probable that these devices belong to the same individual. The hypothesis here is that the individual is carrying the devices with him and connecting to different Wi-Fi networks throughout the day.”

Richpanel’s AI-technology creates an identity graph, a database of all identifiers for individual customers – usernames, cookies, phone numbers and devices. The matching algorithms enable identity resolution. This groundbreaking technology is at the core of Richpanel’s solutions. A recently released demonstration video shows how Richpanel works for its clients. More information about leveraging Richpanel Customer Data Platform can be found at https://richpanel.com.

About Richpanel

Richpanel works with businesses to ensure that they get the most from their customer data across disparate systems by stitching them together and creating unified customer profiles.