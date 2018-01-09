Richard Dempsey Awarded Commercial Realtor of the Year by Lakeland Realtors

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate (CBCSRE) Agent Honored for Work to Protect Property Rights at National, State and Local Levels

The William Loftin Commercial Realtor of the Year award for 2017 was presented to Richard Dempsey, ALC, by Lakeland Realtors last week. Dempsey, an agent with Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate (CBCSRE), was recognized for his service to the organization and his advocacacy of private property rights at the local, state and national government level.

During the past year, Dempsey worked with other Realtors to seek changes to the National Flood Insurance Program to encourage private market inclusion, lowering costs to consumers. He also participated in a successful campaign to ask Congress to maintain tax codes which benefit overall property and homeowners. At the state level, he helped to gain an increase in the homestead exemption for first-time homebuyers in Florida. In Lakeland, Dempsey and others persuaded city officials to abandon plans for a landlord registry that would have penalized law-abiding property owners with additional fees.

“Real estate is the central driving force in the health of our national, state, and local economies and Realtors work hard to protect that treasure,” said Dempsey. “Lakeland Realtors is a very giving community of professionals and just being a part of that community is a privilege. To receive this award is a great honor for which I am very grateful.”

