Rex Programming Is Known for Providing One of the Best Classroom Environments for Coding

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

Coding and programming are becoming necessities as the world advances. Programming languages allow people to create games, animations, apps and even build robots. It is thus imperative to ensure that children are being provided with a platform where they can attain this skill early on and culminate a passion and interest that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Rex Programming is believed to be among the best places to teach children and teenagers from ages 5 to 18 the basics of computer programming. Having a proper platform to learn programming is quite important, and many people consider it to be akin to the ABC of the next world.

Among the classes that Rex Programming provides are creating mobile apps, websites and games. The program has been a massive hit with many parents also providing testimonials of their experiences. Many have stated that their child enjoyed the classes thoroughly, and the experience was quite different from that of just regular school. It ensured that creativity and out of the box thinking was instilled in their kids from an early age.

That said, if one is looking for coding classes for kids or robotics classes for kids then Rex Programming is definitely one of the best options available. Their wide range of available lessons ensures that children and teens are able to pursue whatever interests them, whether it is coding, apps, robotics, Drones, 3D Printing or IOT (Internet of Things). The comprehensive lessons provide children with a strong foundation in computational thinking while also gearing them up with some of the smaller details in technology.

Mobile app classes for kids are also provided by Rex Programming, along with video game classes for kids. These really ensure that the children are captivated as most are particularly interested in these two activities.

About Rex Programming

Rex Programming provides classes on programming, coding, robotics and more to children and teens. They offer a whole new classroom experience for kids ages 5-18 using their strong tested and well planned curriculum.

Every class is taught by a teacher who mixes formal and one-on-one instruction with hands-on learning and group projects in a fun supportive environment. All students create their own computer animations, and program robots to complete tasks or race against the clock.

Their advanced learners create video games, mobile apps, as well as design websites using Java, HTML, and mobile app development software. Every student also receives training in internet safety. For more information: www.rexprogramming.com