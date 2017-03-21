Rewarding Acuity, BOSS Promotes Two Skilled Staff Members to Reviewer Status

Back Office Shared Services (BOSS) promotes two staff members to a new status and thereby enhances their astute reviewing process.

(PRUnderground) March 21st, 2017

Rewarding staff members for a job well done, BOSS announces the promotion of Chinmaya Hegde and Kiran Kumar. An industry leader in Australia and New Zealand for outsourcing accounting, BOSS, continues their commitment to optimum customer service with this news. Hegde and Kumar will now be BOSS Reviewers tasked with training and mentoring new staff. This process incurs a timeframe of six months for each new staff member under their charge and includes the review of all of their work including causal jobs.

Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS, Lee Court, said, “This is part of our quality assurance process which, we believe is a win/win for outsourcing accounting work overall. Our clients get virtual accountants that are highly-trained and on point thanks to hard workers like Chinmaya and Kiran. And our bookkeeping staff get a greater stake in our day-to-day successes.”

BOSS outsourcing accounting staff members have the same capabilities as Australian in-house workers who solely do Australian work on Australian accounting software. How so? Every staff member undergoes consistent training through the life of their employ that begins with a one-month induction program and progresses to a six-month-long on-the-job training process. Virtual bookkeepers are also tasked with updating themselves on tax issues via the CCH tax library and have ample access to the ATO portal. Not to be minimized, all staff members also have the benefit of ongoing support and full attention from Reviewers like Hegde and Kumar.

To that end, daily operations at Boss are rather streamlined. Before completed projects ever reach a client, all casual work is reviewed by a Reviewer. Moreover, clients can monitor the progress of all their jobs as they progress. To make this simple, outsourced accounting staff report to the BOSS cloud-based Work Flow Max system. This keen system tracks job status to provide the necessary structure to make clients feel at ease. This and regular client service meetings with the assigned virtual accountant are encouraged over Skype. Working papers include HowNow, Xero, and BGL.

About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in Australian and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS’ overseas offices and never at offsite locations.