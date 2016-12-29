Revelations of the Sinister Plan for a New World Order Told by John Scura

A new political insight, Battle Hymn: Revelations of the Sinister Plan for a New World Order by John Scura and Dane Phillips is a journalistic expose’ of the many aspects of globalism as plotted by a handful of extremely powerful international bankers and businessmen who wish to end our national sovereignty and replace it with a one-world government, monetary system, judicial system and religion.

The book is painstakingly researched with a large Bibliography in addition to numerous interviews. The material is current, unlike the other books on the subject which are now decades old. Among the newsworthy items are:

· Evidence that the Great Recession of 2008-9 was deliberately manipulated (a theme also stressed in Inside Job, which just won an Oscar for Best Documentary Film).

· Disturbing evidence that the reason why America’s gold supply in Fort Knox has not been audited since 1953 (despite regulations mandating that this be done annually) is because all of the gold has been removed.

· Testimony that John Kennedy Jr. believed he had sufficient evidence to open a Federal Grand Jury investigation into the murder of his father just prior to his own death, and that said evidence was aboard his plane when it crashed.

· The shocking extent of control over American institutions by a handful of corporations, including education, agriculture and the media.

· Proof that the US military and intelligence branches sought to weaponize cancer and that the spike in soft tissue cancer over the last half century began with the accidental inclusion of a carcinogenic monkey virus in the 1955 polio vaccine.

· The nearly successful destruction of Canadian sovereignty and its inclusion into the US in the late 1990s, avoided only by an emergency vote in Quebec.

· The deliberate inclusion of lab-created H1N1 flu virus in a vaccine exported to Eastern Europe by the Baxter International pharmaceutical company.

· The deeply troubling evidence that the 9/11 attacks were deliberately staged as “another Pearl Harbor.”

· New and powerful evidence that elements of the US military and intelligence are engaged in mind control programming and child trafficking.

Be sure to learn the details of these shocking facts and much more in Battle Hymn: Revelations of the Sinister Plan for a New World Order.

