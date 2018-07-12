Reve Kalell releases new album “Genesis”

Denver lyricist centers new album "Genesis" on his worldview

The self-proclaimed, Villain You Love, Reve Kalell is making a way for himself in hip-hop. Last month he dropped a collection of songs titled, “This Ain’t Even on the Album” and is garnering much love from fans for his recently released album ‘Genesis’. This brand new album is a story of an educated but radical anti-hero coming to grips with the necessity of his own death in the scope of the revolution. He conveys that love is the remedy for us to find peace in our society.

Reve has evolved into a multifaceted artist with lyrics that delve into current issues in the world. His gritty vocal and self-produced beats are inspired by old-school hip-hop, new school trap, EDM, and rock. These influences merge to produce an album to be enjoyed by all: from hip-hop lovers to rock aficionados and beyond.

Reve’s goal has always been to change the world with his music. The new album portrays the artist’s unique perspective vividly. The first track, ‘Rap Jesus’, starts with the lyrics “Imma come back from the dead just to save you again,” setting the tone for the rest of the album. The story continues to unfold, weaving a tale laden with emotion and rich with theme. Tracks like “Expect Us,” and “Last Supper” will keep listeners on the edge of their seat.

“Genesis” is available now on iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal along with other major music platforms.

About Reve Kalell

Reve Kalell is an artist from Denver, CO whose controversial lyrics surrounding politics and social issues have caused heads to spin. His talent and belief in freedom of expression have led him to push past stereotypes and spread his message of positivity, balance and personal growth through music. The gifted emcee has used his musical influence to address issues like the water crisis in Flint, MI with his single “Kings.” In his upcoming album “Genesis,” Reve Kalell continues to push the boundaries and speak on issues that matter.

