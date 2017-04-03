Retired and Planning for the Future: TLC & Company Finance Friday for Seniors in Malibu

How Real Estate, Wealth Management and Building a Personalized Team Combine to Achieve Better Living for Seniors

(PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2017

Who: TLC and Company and ALM Advisors, Inc.

What: Finance Friday – Helping seniors to plan for the future (Free)

Where: Malibu Senior Center, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu

When: Friday, April 4 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Many seniors have never had a life planning team. Until now.

In this Finance Friday presentation at the Malibu Senior Center, TLC and Company in combination with ALM Advisors, Inc. will provide an informative session for seniors and their families aimed at helping seniors to understand how to best protect themselves and their loved ones as they plan for the future.

Guest speakers Zane Widdes from TLC and Company and Jeffery Rollert from ALM will compare and contrast the methods they’ve used to build a senior life team. Zane will focus on hard assets such as real estate and Jeffery will highlight how to offset the real estate of a retired person. They will discuss a holistic approach to advanced real estate planning and income asset management, including ways to find elder-focused tradespeople and other professional services.

The can’t-miss program will conclude with a question and answer session, focusing on how to create a personalized team made up of CPAs, attorneys, wealth managers and real estate advisors.

For more information:

Kathryn Shafer, CEO, TLC and Company

1.888.404.4TLC

TLCinfo@tlcandco.com

TLC and Company can be found online at tlcandco.com

About TLC and Company

Beyond numbers and beyond marketing, TLC and Company cares about human connections. Founders Kathryn Shafer and Zane Widdes and their team of realtors and partners help retired individuals and families with a hands-on, comforting experience led by integrity, compassion and initiative aimed at building long-term solutions for seniors and their families through real estate, wealth management and their signature Care Concierge service.