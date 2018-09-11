Restoration 1 Publishes Important Hurricane Safety Guidelines for North Carolina Residents

As Hurricane Florence continues to develop, Restoration 1 wants to help ensure the safety of residents in the various regions of North Carolina that are in the path of the storm.

North Carolina, USA (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

On Monday, Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a severe Category 4 storm that is making its way towards the East Coast in full-force. It is said to be the worst storm that the state of North Carolina has seen in almost 30 years. Restoration 1 feels that it is important to immediately publish safety guidelines for residents in the area to prepare ahead of the storm.

These guidelines highlight steps that homeowners should take ahead of time to secure their homes, especially if they have to evacuate. Boarding up windows, inspecting roofs for any compromises, and having important necessities at home ahead of time that can be ready to go at a moment’s notice are just a few of the tips that Restoration 1 has listed.

The articles have been published on the Restoration 1 location sites for: Charlotte, Greater Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Durham-Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham.

Restoration 1 emphasizes in every publication that residents need to heed mandatory evacuation orders of their areas and not leave their safety to chance. There have been several mandates already sent out telling people to leave certain locations in North Carolina, and as the storm progresses there will undoubtedly be more. Continuously monitor local news outlets for updates on the storm, and have somewhere that you can go. Residents should download Restoration 1’s free disaster checklists, an excellent source of preparation for affected homeowners.

From the teams at every Restoration 1 location across the state of North Carolina, stay safe, be smart, and be attentive. In the aftermath of the storm, remember that our company is ready to help make your house feel like home again in no time. Contact your local Restoration 1 day or night for emergency services.

About Restoration 1

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1® is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are more than 120 locations throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1®, visit www.restoration1.com.