Restoration 1 of Orange County Launches New Website

New website reinforces Restoration 1’s commitment to Ladera Ranch and Orange County area with water damage, fire & smoke damage and other property restoration needs.

Ladera Ranch, CA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Restoration 1 is excited to share the news about the launch of a new website for Restoration 1 of Orange County. This new website will educate residents on the residential, commercial, industrial, and multi-family property restoration services available to Ladera Ranchand surrounding areas.

The new website (www.restoration1oforangecounty.com) reflects Restoration 1’s position as a leading supplier of restoration solutions. By offering downloadable disaster recovery checklists and more, it clearly defines their commitment to supporting the Orange County community.

Restoration 1 of Orange County provides a full range of commercial and residential restoration services to a diverse client base. They not only care about restoring homes and commercial properties, but also helping those in the community to restore their lives when a disaster strikes.

Restoration 1 of Orange County, a locally owned restoration company, is committed to providing the agile, responsive service expected from businesses in Orange County. Because Restoration 1 has a national presence, they attract skilled manpower, have the best equipment, and the financial resources of a national brand.

Their team is comprised of the most qualified and highly trained technicians and staff. Their customers get the best workmanship and customer service available. Each team member is licensed by the Indoor Air Quality Association, the Institute of Inspection, and holds a Cleaning and Restoration Certification.

Their services include: Water Damage, Mold Remediation, Fire & Smoke Damage, Commercial Restoration, Residential Restoration and Emergency Services.

For more information about the company or to book a no-obligation quote, visit their website at www.restoration1oforangecounty.com.

About Restoration 1

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1® is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are more than 120 locations throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1®, visit www.restoration1.com.