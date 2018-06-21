Restoration 1 of Durham Publishes Important Infographic on the Effects of Mold in Durham, NC

Restoration 1 of Durham, mold experts, shared an important data based infographic showing the dangers of mold and moisture in the Durham-Greensboro, NC area.

Durham, NC (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

The mold remediation experts at Restoration 1 of Durham are excited to announce their most recent publication about The Effects of Mold In Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina, along with an informative infographic to illustrate the effects of mold and the moisture problems that are inherent to the local Durham area.

There are over 10,000 varieties of mold. While it is impossible to eradicate all forms of mold from inside our homes, keeping it to a minimum is imperative as large outbreaks can be dangerous –– especially for children. The sheer number of people affected by indoor pollution is staggering.

The infographic published by Restoration 1 of Durham shows specific data and statistics deemed important to the community about mold and the health risk that it may pose, especially to severe allergy and asthma sufferers.

It also highlights information included in a report entitled “Mold and Human Health,” published by North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, which states that there is great cause for concern in the North Carolina area.

The aforementioned is why it is of the utmost importance to have a mold inspection — particularly after water damage occurs — by experts like Restoration 1 of Durham. If mold is found in your residence, Restoration 1 offers mold remediation services, which can help people with severe allergies and asthma.

To read the publication and see the infographic go to the Restoration 1 of Durham site to download it.You can embed this infographic into your own website and share it with your online community. Please be sure to give credit to Restoration 1 of Durham if you choose to embed the infographic.

About Restoration 1

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1® is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are more than 120 locations throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1®, visit www.restoration1.com.