Restoration 1 Launches Five New Websites in New Jersey and Arizona

Restoration 1, water damage experts, is proud to announce to the New Jersey and Arizona communities the launch of their five new websites for the following areas: Union County, NJ, Hunterdon County, NJ, Morris County, NJ, Freehold County, NJ, and Mohave County, AZ. These websites aim to provide knowledge to potential customers in each community about the restoration services, both residential and commercial, available to them.

The company, who are experts in water damage, mold removal, fire & smoke damage, and other restoration services, offers through the different websites, everything from 24/7 emergency assistance to important and concise information on how to deal with a natural disaster in regards to a property, whether commercial or residential. Each website also aims to help each community by offering downloadable disaster recovery checklists tailored for each area.

Each restoration specialist is certified by both the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA). The team at Restoration 1 is comprised of the most qualified and highly-trained technicians and staff.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1® is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are more than 120 locations throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1®, visit www.restoration1.com.