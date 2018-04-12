Restoration 1 in East Central Mississippi Launches New Website

New website reinforces Restoration 1’s commitment to helping East Central Mississippi area with water damage, fire & smoke damage and other property restoration needs.

Kosciusko, MS (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2018

Restoration 1 is excited to announce the launch of a new website for Restoration 1 of Kosciusko, MS,to educate and engage residents on the residential, commercial, industrial, and multi-family property restoration services offered in Kosciuskoand the surrounding areas.

The new website (www.restoration1eastcentralms.com) reflects Restoration 1’s position as a leading supplier of restoration solutions and clearly defines their commitment to supporting their local community. The site offers improved navigation, downloadable disaster recovery checklists and more.

Restoration 1 of East Central Mississippi provides a full range of disaster restoration services to a diverse client base for both commercial and residential properties. They not only care about restoring your home, but also realize you need to restore your life, recognizing the stressful situation their customers are going through.

As a locally owned restoration company, Restoration 1 of East Central Mississippi is committed to providing the agile, responsive and personal service expected from a business in the community, while also providing the skilled manpower, the best equipment and the financial resources of a national brand.

All their technicians have IICRC certifications in Water Remediation Technician (WRT), Fire and Smoke Remediation Technician (FSRT), Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT), and Odor Control Technician (OCT). They are licensed, bonded and insured in the state of Mississippi.

The new website is modern, informative and will provide Restoration 1’s customers and the community with all the necessary information they might require if a disaster strikes.

Their services include: Water Damage, Mold Remediation, Fire & Smoke Damage, Commercial Restoration, Residential Restoration and Emergency Services.

For more information about the company or to book a no-obligation quote, visit their website at www.restoration1eastcentralms.com.

About Restoration 1

Along with offering fire, water, and mold damage restoration services, the team at Restoration 1 also provides emergency services, storm damage services, sewage system cleanup and more! Our team takes pride in being the resource you can trust when you need emergency restoration. We are available 24/7 to provide the best restoration services to restore your home or business in the event of damage.