Restoration 1 in Durham, NC Launches New Website

New website reinforces Restoration 1’s complete commitment to helping Durham-Greensboro area with all of its water damage, fire & smoke damage and any other property restoration needs.

Durham, NC (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

Restoration 1 is delighted to announce the launch of a new website for Restoration 1 of Durham, NC, to inform and engage residents on the residential, commercial, industrial, and multi-family property restoration services offered in Durham and the surrounding areas.

The new website (www.restoration1ofdurham.com) reflects Restoration 1’s position as a leading supplier of restoration solutions and clearly defines their commitment to supporting their local community. The site offers improved navigation, downloadable disaster recovery checklists and more.

As a hands-on professional, owner Todd Harris ensures unparalleled high quality, positive results for clients of all types. “We look forward to serving the Durham, NC, communities and will provide a full range of disaster recovery information and services including water restoration, fire and smoke restoration and mold remediation services to clients,” Harris said.

Restoration 1 of Durham provides a full range of disaster restoration services to a diverse client base for both commercial and residential properties facing major disasters and everyday emergencies. Their broad range of services provide clients with a single source for getting their property/facility restored.

Restoration 1 of Durham has the skilled manpower, the best equipment and the financial resources of a national brand, combined with the agility, responsiveness and personal service you expect from a smaller local business in the community. “From small emergencies to large-scale disasters, assisting clients and recovering properties in extreme conditions is what we do best,” Harris said.

The new website is modern, informative and will provide Restoration 1 of Durham’s customers and the community with all the necessary information they might require if a disaster strikes.

Their services include:

For more information about the company or to book a no-obligation quote, visit their website at www.restoration1ofdurham.com, or Google My Business at Restoration1 of Durham-Greensboro.

About Restoration 1

Along with offering fire, water, and mold damage restoration services, the team at Restoration 1 also provides emergency services, storm damage services, sewage system cleanup and more! Our team takes pride in being the resource you can trust when you need emergency restoration. We are available 24/7 to provide the best restoration services to restore your home or business in the event of damage.