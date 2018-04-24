Research in Beauty’s Nano DryFix to be Showcased at Image Expo in Houston

Two-day event is one of the nation’s prominent beauty expos, featuring a plethora of classes, workshops, products, and key industry names

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Research in Beauty has announced that their leading-edge Nano DryFix will be showcased at Image Expo in Houston in May 2018.

Nano DryFix is scientifically proven to help repair and restore damaged, dry hair. The collection includes a leave in treatment, shampoo, and masque to be used to heal the hair from the inside out and seal it to result in the ultimate in both treatment and protection.

Since Research in Beauty launched Nano DryFix, their company has grown exponentially. Now, they are poised to be highlighted at one of the industry’s most prominent beauty expos.

Image Expo, where “Image is Everything”, is the largest beauty expo in Texas and has been held annually since 2011 in Houston. Houston is a beauty mecca, and the yearly event draws in locals, as well as beauty professionals from across the country. Some of the beauty industry’s biggest names have been showcased at the event. Each year, guests enjoy thousands of products and many professional classes.

Image Expo will be held May 20-21, 2018, at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Registration can be found at https://theimageexpo.com/. Research in Beauty will be at booth #410.

More information about Research in Beauty and Nano DryFix is available at http://www.researchinbeauty.com/.

About Research in Beauty

Research in Beauty is an international hair care company specializing in science-backed hair care products formulated with leading-edge ingredients that optimize their delivery. Research in Beauty launched in 2008 and offers products in the U.S., as well as several countries including Italy, Switzerland, Aruba, and Israel. The company’s first product was the Nano Complex Product Line, which uses authentic Nano Gold Molecules, and Research in beauty are the pioneers in the formulation of a formaldehyde-free keratin treatment.