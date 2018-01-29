Research in Beauty to Debut Revolutionary Nano DryFix System at New York Hair Show

The groundbreaking new line offers three products featuring research-backed, patented keratin microcapsule technology

Bethesda, MD (PRUnderground) January 29th, 2018

The team at Research in Beauty has just announced that they will be debuting their brand new Nano DryFix hair care system at the New York International Beauty Show. The Nano DryFix system includes three groundbreaking products including Shampoo, Masque, and Leave-In Treatment that feature research-based and patented Keratin Microcapsule Technology.

This never before seen technology enhances the permeation of keratin and lipids into the hair’s cuticle and cortex. The end result is a line of products that moisturize and repair split ends to reduce frizz and dryness with regular use.

“Regular use of the Nano DryFix Shampoo, Masque, and Leave-In Treatment will restore and maintain your hair’s silky shiny appearance,” said the Research in Beauty team. Consistent use of the Nano DryFix system results in a rejuvenated hair shaft, repairing the symptoms of surface damage, aid in reconnecting shredded hair fibers, and hair that feels firm and smooth.

“The micron-scale keratin capsules and natural oils in the Nano DryFix system gently cleanse and help repair the most brittle, porous, and damaged hair.” said the Research in Beauty team.

According to the company, the effectiveness of the system is a continuous release of hair nutrients and natural oils down the hair cuticle and shaft. The micron-sized capsules deliver deep nourishment into the hair’s shaft while providing protection from external factors including harsh chemical treatments like color, highlights, and extreme bleaching.

“In the tests we ran we noticed that under microscope the bleached damaged hair was repaired beyond belief,” said the bio-chemist engineer behind the Research in Beauty team.

The keratin microcapsule technology behind Nano DryFix strengthens, rebuilds and welds the hair fibers and helps it becomes frizz-free by creating a shell around the hair fibers with a bond of keratin proteins that stop frizz while delivering shiny, silky hair.

“The Nano DryFix system is suitable for all hair types and has been specially formulated to contain a blend of natural oils and keratin proteins which helps to restore and rejuvenates dry, damaged and all other types of hair,” said the Research in Beauty team.

Research in Beauty is thrilled to debut their new product line at the New York International Beauty Show. The show will be held from March 4 – 6, 2018, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center at 655 West 34th St.,

Booth 2813.

Research in Beauty will be on-site to showcase the Nano DryFix system and offer insight using a research grade microscope into the evidence-based technology behind the system. More information can be found at http://www.researchinbeauty.com.

About Research in Beauty

Research in Beauty is an international hair care company specializing in science-backed hair care products formulated with leading-edge ingredients that optimize their delivery. Research in Beauty launched in 2008 and offers products in the U.S., as well as several countries including Italy, Switzerland, Aruba, and Israel. The company’s first product was the Nano Complex Product Line, which uses authentic Nano Gold Molecules, and Research in beauty are the pioneers in the formulation of a formaldehyde-free keratin treatment.