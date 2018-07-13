Research in Beauty to be Featured at Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas

Research in Beauty will showcase their product lines, including groundbreaking Nano DryFix

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Research in Beauty has just announced that their team is traveling to Las Vegas to be featured in Cosmoprof North America, the largest business to business beauty event in North America.

Research in Beauty will be showcasing their product lines, including their groundbreaking Nano DryFix line. The products in this revolutionary haircare line are scientifically formulated to repair the hair from the inside out and include a full range of solutions including leave-in treatment, repair keratin masque, repair shampoo, keratin treatment, and more. The entire Nano DryFix line can be found at http://www.researchinbeauty.com/Shop.htm.

Research in Beauty will travel coast to coast to attend the Cosmoprof North America conference, which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 29, 2018, through July 31, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center South Halls. More than 1200 exhibitors from 45 countries will be in one place to demonstrate leading-edge beauty solutions.

The Research in Beauty team is thrilled to attend and bring their dynamic, pioneering products to another global stage. The company has attended numerous trade shows in the recent months, including some of the largest beauty conventions in the industry. Cosmoprof North America will only be open to beauty industry professionals, meaning that Research in Beauty will be demonstrating their premier haircare line before international beauty industry leaders and like-minded experts.

Attendees will learn about the technology and research behind the Nano DryFix line, as well as how the products in the collection work to penetrate the hair to deliver unparalleled results.

Full details about Cosmoprof North America, including schedules and ticket information, can be found at https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com.

About Research in Beauty

Research in Beauty is an international hair care company specializing in science-backed hair care products formulated with leading-edge ingredients that optimize their delivery. Research in Beauty launched in 2008 and offers products in the U.S., as well as several countries including Italy, Switzerland, Aruba, and Israel. The company’s first product was the Nano Complex Product Line, which uses authentic Nano Gold Molecules, and Research in beauty are the pioneers in the formulation of a formaldehyde-free keratin treatment.