Research in Beauty Explains Groundbreaking Nano DryFix Keratin Microcapsule Technology

New line of products contain ingredients scientifically proven to repair hair

BETHESDA, MARYLAND (PRUnderground) February 18th, 2018

The team at Research in Beauty has announced the details behind their revolutionary Nano DryFix products, which have been scientifically proven to repair hair.

Recently, scientists at the University of California Santa Cruz Electron Microscope Facility researched the Nano DryFix system and released images of their findings.

By using microcapsule technology, Nano DryFix repairs split ends and other damage on contact. Scientists have noted that even “spiky” areas of lifted cuticle and separated microfibrils were repaired, and these repaired areas remained flexible, smooth and moist, even after washing.

“Continued use eliminates microdamage and actually prevents damage before it occurs. Smooth hair doesn’t tangle, and Nano DryFix has got you covered,” said the Research in Beauty team.

With the application of the full DryFix system, which includes pre-cleansing with DryFix Repair Shampoo and Conditioning with the DryFix Treatment Masque, repair was further reinforced due to the microcapsule technology.

The patented keratin microcapsule technology includes tiny active packages containing natural keratin, algin from seaweed, and a unique blend of natural oils that work together to reassemble hair keratin fibers to natural integrity while sealing repairs against environmental damage and wash-out.

According to Research in Beauty, the key concept of the DryFix system is that damage is cyclic. It creates tangles, and tangling results in further damage. By repairing microdamage and breaking the cycle DryFix helps to grow stronger, healthier hair tomorrow. Correcting microdamage also results in shinier, more vibrant hair that looks as healthy as it is.

“With everyday use the Nano DryFix system will restore, replenish, and moisturize your dry and damaged hair. The system is specifically designed to repair and rejuvenate your hair,” said the team at Research in Beauty.

Research in Beauty will be demonstrating DryFix technology at the International Beauty Show in New York on March 4-6, 2018, at booth # 2813. More information can be found at http://www.researchinbeauty.com/ .

About Research in Beauty

Research in Beauty is an international hair care company specializing in science-backed hair care products formulated with leading-edge ingredients that optimize their delivery. Research in Beauty launched in 2008 and offers products in the U.S., as well as several countries including Italy, Switzerland, Aruba, and Israel. The company’s first product was the Nano Complex Product Line, which uses authentic Nano Gold Molecules, and Research in beauty are the pioneers in the formulation of a formaldehyde-free keratin treatment.