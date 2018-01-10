Renvale Capital’s expands investments into Asia starting with Korea and Japan

Renvale Capital, an investment firm specializing in managed forex account trading and cryptocurrency, has announced their intention to expand into Asia in 2018.

Manhattan, NY (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Renvale Capital, an investment firm specializing in managed forex account trading and cryptocurrency investments for private and institutional clients all over the world, has announced their intention to expand into Asia in 2018.

The firm plans to begin their expansion starting with Japan and Korea, who hold the first and third positions respectively for the most Bitcoin trading volume in the world.

Conservative Japanese and Korean investors have been skeptical of new asset classes; however, Bitcoin has emerged to become a mainstream asset over the last three years and this has prompted massive adoptions between the two countries.

Yuzo Kano, CEO of Bitflyer, Japan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange commented, “Japanese people tend to be very conservative with their investments, but once they get triggered they go all in.”

The demand for Bitcoin in South Korea is also increasing exponentially due to the emergence of offline exchanges and in-person customer service for investors and traders exploring the cryptocurrency market. Those that are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies receive assistance in creating wallets and accounts on these cryptocurrency-trading platforms, prompting a surge of new members for these companies and the industry in general.

Although governments in Japan and Korea have started to tighten their grip on the industry through stricter laws and regulations, they have also been increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency initiatives, aiming to become leaders in the blockchain sector.

Renvale Capital has various plans to be a part of the cryptocurrency movement in these 2 countries, by firstly creating a multi-currency cryptocurrency exchange platform that specializes particularly in the facilitation of trade between cryptocurrencies, the Japanese Yen and the South Korean Won.

Renvale Capital also aims to improve their automated trading processes to suit the massive trading volume in these two countries. The firm has announced an investment of 5 million US dollars to further develop their neural network algorithms and high-frequency computing hardware and software to exploit more arbitrage opportunities and gaining higher returns.

The firm will seek to expand their cryptocurrency asset portfolio through joint ventures with other blockchain companies in Japan and Korea, with the goal of integrating bitcoin as a form of payment method in stores nationwide.

Will Collins, CEO of Renvale Capital mentioned, “2017 has been a fantastic year for Renvale Capital, and we are constantly pushing boundaries and looking for new blockchain opportunities. Moving into Japan and Korea is the logical first step to having a strong foothold in Asia, we intend to achieve full integration into these 2 markets by the end of 2018.”

These objectives that have been announced are in alignment with Renval Capital’s larger intention to be listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX) and the Nikkei 225 within 12 months.

About Renvale Capital