Renvale Capital Genesis

Today, we operate in 5 different countries with a multi-lingual team to cater to the needs of our clients. Headquartered in North America.

Manhattan, NY (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Time is precious. The world revolves around it, as do the financial markets. At Renvale Capital, we work around the clock to provide you with effective financial services whether you are a small or big investor since the moment the company went into business in 2006.

We started as a small investment firm on Wall Street, managing a couple millions in assets for the local community. Although our office was small, business was thriving and it was a daily occurrence to have the office filled with clients. Our business were associated with real estates, hedge funds, FOREX trading and as the economy expanded in our fields of expertise, the company flourished.

In 2008, the good days ended, following the crash of the U.S real estate market, the biggest financial crisis of our times. The company was faced with stagnant growth and challenges to keep the business afloat while witnessing many of our competitors go bankrupt.

It was at this point in time that the company decided to look inwards and invest in the quality of our people, retaining the most experienced and talented traders and analysts while going through a major overhaul of our core business. In the 2 years that followed, we managed to weather the storm and breathe into life as the economy eventually stabilized.

After much testing and trials, we went fully functional in private investment services and managed forex account trading for private and institution clients. Although the economy recovered only a few years later, we quickly found success in our newly found direction.

Much of the success came from our unique trading strategy (devised through back testing) that generated above market returns and created a buzz around investors who were eager to scrape for returns during the time of a stagnant economy. Words spread like wildfire and our clientele multiplied.

In 2012, we rode on our newfound success and expanded into other countries including France, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Australia and introduced Bitcoin trading as our product offering. The credit goes to our management team who stuck with us since the day we opened for recommending offering Bitcoin as a tradable asset that became the main driver of growth in Renvale Capital.

Consistently from year to year, Bitcoin appreciated and this predictability allowed us to isolate technical patterns with 90% accuracy on our trades. As we progressed, Bitcoin equity played a vital role in supporting the double-digit growth of our company. Cryptocurrency start-ups were cheap and we invested into a multitude of them that exhibited potential from the innovative technology used to create them.

Turning 12 years in the industry, we are proud of our achievements and remain excited in this ever-changing environment. Today, we operate in 5 different countries with a multi-lingual team to cater to the needs of our clients. Headquartered in North America, we have access to strategic resource to plan and conduct our daily operations.

About Renvale Capital