Renvale Capital CEO Will Collins awarded CEO Middle East Awards 2018

Manhattan, NY (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Renvale Capital CEO Will Collins has been notified to attend the CEO Middle East Awards presentation 2018 at Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. The event will take place in March 2018 to commemorate the most successful and creative CEOs in the region.

The awards recognizes senior executives whose philosophy, leadership competence and methodology have contributed greatly to the success of their company. It will be an exclusive gala dinner open to CEO’s, managing directors, heads of service and other C-level executives where there will be opportunity to network with other senior executives and dignitaries.

Will Collins oversees the formulation and implementation of the company’s portfolio and trading strategies. He has been instrumental in Renvale Capital’s transition into cryptocurrencies.

He brings more than 12 years of experience in the investment management industry both as a senior investment analyst and senior trader at Fidelity Investments prior to 2006, and he possesses a rare combination of deep experience analysing cryptocurrencies as well as a traditional equity investment mindset.

Since the Renvale Capital inception in 2006, Will has quietly grown its assets under management from 120,000 US dollars to over 5 billion US dollars today. Under his guidance, the company’s portfolio has managed to hold the all-time annual performance records for cryptocurrency trading.

Will Collins is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Princeton University where he graduated with distinctions.

He is widely cited throughout the financial industry and is a regular keynote speaker at various financial and Blockchain events.

Under his exemplary leadership in achieving excellence and delivering outstanding results, Renvale Capital is confident in continuing their massive success and remaining as the industry’s top cryptocurrency investment leader.

About Renvale Capital