Rental Beast partners with Local Property Shop in Boston

Two Boston-based companies join forces to offer expanded rental services to Local Property Shop agents and clients.

(PRUnderground) February 15th, 2017

Founded in 2016, Local Property Shop (LPS) is a booming full-service real estate brokerage firm focused on servicing the city of Boston. Offering extensive local knowledge and extremely high-touch service, LPS agents provide their expertise to renters, landlords, buyers and sellers. Its recent partnership with Rental Beast, an online tech company which provides comprehensive leasing tools and extensive access to inventory, was a perfect fit to help LPS manage its growth and provide the highest level of service to its leasing clients.

“It was an easy decision to go with Rental Beast,” said Chad Gaughan, President of Local Property Shop. “As a quickly growing real estate firm, we’ve found the expansive access to hundreds of thousands of local rental listings, the technology designed to aid our agents and clients, along with the support we receive, is invaluable to our team and mission.”

Founded in 2009, Rental Beast provides technology and support to connect property owners and managers with the most qualified tenants through a network of real-estate experts. Rental Beast solutions are used nationally by landlords, renters and real estate professionals.

“With complete access to what are truly the best tools and technology in the real estate market, Local Property Shop is now fully prepared to take the Boston rental world by storm,” said Rental Beast founder, Ishay Grinberg.

For more information on Rental Beast, visit RentalBeast.com.

For more information on Local Property Shop, visit LocalPropertyShop.com.

About Local Property Shop

Local Property Shop is transforming the Boston real estate market. We have created our business with a fresh mindset of openness and honesty. As a team of people who dedicate each day to bettering the Boston real estate scene, Local Property Shop empowers both home sellers and shoppers to become savvy urbanites through education, transparency and technology. We are the locals who know the city of Boston; where to live, what to eat, how to get where you’re going, and what’s coming next. Our team offers a variety of services to our clients and strive for a positive impact in the real estate business, and in the community.

Press contact: TheShop@localpropshop.com

About Rental Beast

Dedicated to simplifying the rental market, Rental Beast connects landlords and property

managers with highly qualified tenants through a network of hyper-local real estate experts.

Rental Beast is modeled after multiple listing services (MLS) but for the rental market. With an

online platform that has access to 4 million listings, Rental Beast leverages the insights of

knowledgeable local experts and a comprehensive database of the latest rental market data to

ensure each tenant, landlord and real estate agent has access to the information they need to

navigate and succeed in a competitive rental market. The company is based in Somerville,

Massachusetts.