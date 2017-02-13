Rental Beast partners with Exit Strategy Realty in Chicago

Companies join forces to offer expanded rental services to Exit Strategy Realty agents and clients.

(PRUnderground) February 13th, 2017

Since opening Exit Strategy Realty in Chicago, broker and owner Nick Libert has grown the company from 8 individuals to over 150 sales and leasing agents. To help with the next phase of growth, Exit Strategy Realty has teamed up with Rental Beast to offer clients and agents extensive inventory and tools designed specifically for the rental market.

Rental Beast offers an end-to-end leasing platform used by real estate professionals to handle all aspects of their rental business. Through this partnership, Exit Strategy will have access to Rental Beast’s solution, which includes agent software, professional support and an extensive catalog of exclusive rental listings not available on the local MLS.

“Rental Beast gives our rental business a massive database of available properties that the vast majority of our competitors don’t have. Furthermore, it gives our agents tools to lease more properties than ever before- increasing agent incomes and the company’s bottom line,” said Libert.

“Putting Rental Beast’s tools and inventory in the hands of Nick’s team, the largest Exit franchise in the Midwest, will be a great advantage to Exit agents and clients” said Rental Beast CEO Ishay Grinberg. “By utilizing the technology that Rental Beast has to offer, Exit Strategy’s experts can better advise landlords and renters on every aspect of the Chicago area market opportunities.”

For more information on Rental Beast, visit RentalBeast.com.

For more information on Exit Strategy Realty, visit ExitSellsChicago.com.

About Exit Strategy Realty

Exit Strategy Realty was opened in 2009 by Broker/Owner Nick Libert. Since then, it has grown from 8 agents to nearly 150 sales and leasing agents servicing the city of Chicago and suburbs. The mission is to provide strategic counsel, creative solutions, ethical advice, and dynamic services while empowering lives through real estate. Exit Strategy has won state, local and national recognition for its growth and service; most recently earning a spot on the Inc 5000’s list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2016”. Libert was also most recently recognized as a “Real Estate Visionary” by Men’s Book Chicago and is a consistent Top Producer in the Chicago Association of Realtors.

About Rental Beast

Dedicated to simplifying the rental market, Rental Beast connects landlords and property

managers with highly qualified tenants through a network of hyper-local real estate experts.

Rental Beast is modeled after multiple listing services (MLS) but for the rental market. With an

online platform that has access to 4 million listings, Rental Beast leverages the insights of

knowledgeable local experts and a comprehensive database of the latest rental market data to

ensure each tenant, landlord and real estate agent has access to the information they need to

navigate and succeed in a competitive rental market. The company is based in Somerville,

Massachusetts.