Rental Beast Partners with Century 21 World Connection Realty

Companies working together to offer expanded rental services to Century 21 World Connection clients.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) September 21st, 2017

Rental Beast, an online real estate technology company providing a comprehensive leasing platform and listing service, recently partnered with real estate company Century 21 World Connection, the preeminent real estate agency in the Metro Miami area.

Rental Beast is an end-to-end leasing platform with access to more than 4 million listings across the United States. It connects property owners and property managers with highly qualified tenants through a network of hyper-local real estate experts.

Century 21 World Connection, established in 2015 by Robert Castillo, employs over 60 highly trained agents well-versed in both home sales and rentals. They are also the recipient of the 2016 Gold Medallion award, recognizing the firm’s revenue achievements.

Century 21 World Connection will have access to Rental Beast’s agent tools and extensive rental listings database. In turn, Rental Beast visitors will have direct access to Century 21 World Connection’s local real estate experts.

“We are excited to partner with Roberto and his team of expert agents. In their hands, our technology will provide the tools and inventory to better service their clients as well as increase their visibility to future buyers,” said Jose Angeles, General Manager of the Rental Beast Miami Office. “We are very proud of our South Florida market expansion and can’t wait to see our new partners at World Connection capitalize on it.”

For more information about Rental Beast, go to Rentalbeast.com. For more information on Century 21 World Connection, visit worldconnection.c21.com.

About Rental Beast

Dedicated to simplifying the rental market, Rental Beast connects landlords and property

managers with highly qualified tenants through a network of hyper-local real estate experts.

Rental Beast is modeled after multiple listing services (MLS) but for the rental market. With an

online platform that has access to 4 million listings, Rental Beast leverages the insights of

knowledgeable local experts and a comprehensive database of the latest rental market data to

ensure each tenant, landlord and real estate agent has access to the information they need to

navigate and succeed in a competitive rental market. The company is based in Somerville,

Massachusetts.