Rental Beast partners with Century 21 North Shore

Century 21 North Shore is now using the Rental Beast platform to power its leasing business and future home sales.

Somerville, MA (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

Century 21 NS Group/North Shore has teamed up with Boston-based Rental Beast to offer clients and agents extensive inventory and tools designed specifically for serving the rental market and identifying future home buyers. With over 35 offices located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Century 21 NS Group/North Shore has been servicing clients in this area for 23 years.

Rental Beast offers an end-to-end leasing platform used by real estate professionals to handle all aspects of their rental business. Through this partnership, Century 21 NS Group / North Shore will have access to Rental Beast’s solution, which includes extensive rental inventory not found on the MLS, agent support and agent software designed to help service rental clients and identify future home buyers.

“In addition to providing game-changing tools for our agents who focus on lease transactions, Rental Beast will also provide a critical advantage to ensure new agents succeed and all of our agents have tools to most effectively grow and service their clients” said James D’Amico, CEO/President of Century 21NS Group/ North Shore.

“C21 North Shore understands that rentals are becoming an increasingly important part of the market. In addition to more renters being in the market, more than ever, future home buyers start as renters. Putting Rental Beast’s tools and inventory into the hands of the Century 21 NS Group/North Shore team will help provide superior service and more client choice,” said Rental Beast CEO Ishay Grinberg.

About Century 21 North Shore

Century 21 North Shore began in 1995 and has over 600 agents and 35 locations. C21 NS Group was added in 2016 and together the company is ranked in the top 10 companies nationwide and 19th Globally. They are also the fastest growing company in the US for 2016

For Century 21 North Shore press inquiries, contact: James D’Amico at jdamico@c21ns.com

About Rental Beast

Dedicated to simplifying the rental market, Rental Beast connects landlords and property

managers with highly qualified tenants through a network of hyper-local real estate experts.

Rental Beast is modeled after multiple listing services (MLS) but for the rental market. With an

online platform that has access to 4 million listings, Rental Beast leverages the insights of

knowledgeable local experts and a comprehensive database of the latest rental market data to

ensure each tenant, landlord and real estate agent has access to the information they need to

navigate and succeed in a competitive rental market. The company is based in Somerville,

Massachusetts.