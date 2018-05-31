Rental Beast Partners with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans

Real estate leaders partner to offer expanded rental services in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex

Dallas, Texas (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

Rental Beast, the premiere digital real estate company known for its comprehensive leasing platform and listing service, has partnered with Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Real Estate Winans, one of the top brokerage firms in the flourishing Dallas/Fort Worth market.

Established in 2009, Rental Beast is an end-to-end leasing platform with access to more than 6 million residential rental listings across the United States which are not found on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It provides a unique and holistic experience to the rental market by offering its brokerage firm partners the largest rental inventory and most cutting-edge industry tools and effective agent training. Rental Beast is committed to helping brokerage firms increase their leasing business and create a sustainable pipeline of future buyers.

With over 30 years of successful real estate service, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans, is committed to customer service and innovation. As the premiere real estate company in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, BHG Winans’ 170 plus agents are committed to helping clients find their next home.

Through this partnership, BHG Real Estate Winans will have access to the Rental Beast rental listings database which features an unmatched depth of information and validation for each property with continuous updates ensuring the most current information is always available. It’s always direct from the source—all data is from owners, landlords, and property management companies—making it the best choice for consumers looking to rent in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

“Our strategic partnership with BHG Winans is designed to offer an exceptional real estate experience in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth market. Rental Beast prides itself on its innovative technology and unmatched resources to provide BHG the superior advantage needed to develop their rental business,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and President of Rental Beast.

“Better Home and Gardens Real Estate Winans is excited to partner with the Rental Beast platform to support our experienced agents in servicing the growing rental market of DFW,” said Brett Unruh, Area Manager for BGH Winans Real Estate.

Rental Beast, which launched in Boston, has expanded to 11 markets across the United States and has similar partnerships with additional real estate companies nationwide.

For more information about Rental Beast, visit rentalbeast.com. For more information on Better Homes and Gardens Winans, visit betterdfw.com

