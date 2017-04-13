Renowned sustainable living expert Tracey Martin launches Threads of Evolution, artisan marketplace

Threads of Evolution artisan marketplace launched featuring ecologically friendly products from around the world.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

Tracey Martin, sustainable living expert and founder of Threads of Evolution has launched her online artisan marketplace today. The Threads of Evolution marketplace features one-of-a-kind pieces from around the world, with a portion of its proceeds going towards both the craftspeople behind each product as well as philanthropic organizations benefitting disenfranchised women.

Martin spends a great deal of her time speaking to groups of women about the benefits of female empowerment through living a sustainable life. The sustainable living movement Martin embodies is carried throughout the Threads of Evolution marketplace via her offerings of artisan-crafted products, ranging from organic facial and body oils, environmentally friendly home products, as well as mindfully produced accessories from around the globe.

In addition, Threads of Evolution boasts its own line of consciously crafted, artisan-made handbags created from discarded Chindi rugs. Each thread of these bags carries meaning for Martin. A survivor of domestic violence, Martin feels the rugs symbolize her own experience as a once abandoned, lost and discarded woman. Restoring these rugs and creating something beautiful that can be worn with pride brings her great joy and sums up true sustainability to Martin.

“These bags are representative of the resilience of women and inspired by my own path of overcoming abuse. Each time a rug is made into a bag, it serves as both a coveted accessory and a reminder that anyone can reframe his or her life into something powerful.” Tracey Martin

To Martin, living sustainably is not just about the purchases you make but rather your human imprint on the world through your actions. Visitors to the marketplace are given a glimpse into Martin’s teaching with advice about topics ranging from self-love to creating better relationships, health and wellness tips, family-friendly meal recipes, and a myriad of other subjects through her blog. By empowering women to make healthy choices in all aspects of their lives, Martin aims to create a more holistic environment for generations to come.

About Threads of Evolution

Handcrafted goods from around the globe brought to you in the most conscious fashion, with love.