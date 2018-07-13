Remzy Predicts Potential Home Sellers and Connects Real Estate Agents with Off-Market Inventory

Empowering agents to look outside the MLS, first-of-its-kind Remzy identifies and contacts homeowners of look-alike off-market inventory.

Miami Beach, FL (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Remzy, a real estate technology startup, announced the latest version of its off-market inventory search engine. Remzy is a new, first-of-its-kind platform for brokers and agents to connect with off-market homeowners and create more inventory for their active buyer. Real estate agents can now use Remzy to pinpoint properties and contact homeowners most likely to sell based on Remzy’s predictive home seller algorithm. Full functionality will be available to all Remzy users immediately and showcased next week at Inman Connect San Francisco.

The idea behind Remzy is for a buyer’s agent to search for similar-sized homes in the same neighborhood their clients are already interested in. Remzy analyzes the agent’s search results and scores which homeowners have the highest likelihood of selling soon. Agents then reach out to the highest-ranking homeowners and gauge their interest in selling by writing a preliminary offer letter which Remzy will send via overnight delivery.

“Agents and buyers have ignored off-market homes for too long. We want our technology to change the perception of a house that’s not for sale,” said Remzy Founder David Marc Harris. “At any given time in the U.S., almost 98% of the housing stock is off the market. We know there are homeowners out there building equity who may be open to a serious inquiry if it were presented in a professional and personal way. If an agent can narrow down their search to five to ten off-market houses that are the right size, within budget, and according to our tech, have a high probability of selling, then we want the agents to reach out to the homeowners and gauge their interest,” Harris added.

And how does Remzy contact off-market homeowners? “We FedEx them,” said Harris. “No one has ever gotten a FedEx envelope and just thrown it away. If your buyer is serious, sending them a FedEx lets the homeowner know you’re serious about the property. We had some agents during our beta testing achieve response rates higher than 20%. The key to our tech is identifying look-alike inventory and focusing on those homeowners with the highest scores. The agents that worked with their buyer to compose a detailed, personal letter got callbacks.”

Remzy’s current markets include the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles/Orange County, Seattle, South Florida, and more on the way. Based in Miami Beach, FL, Remzy will be participating in Inman Connect San Francisco’s 2018 Startup Alley to showcase their platform starting on July 17th at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Inman’s San Francisco event will showcase nearly 200 speakers including leaders from Compass, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Keller Williams, Tom Ferry International, Re/MAX, Zillow (NASDAQ: Z), and RedFin (NASDAQ: RDFN) among others.

About Remzy

About Remzy

Remzy is a technology platform for agents that produces off-market deals. Pinpoint off-market homes and contact any homeowner with a single click. Remzy enables agents to look outside the MLS by identifying homes within a specific market that match your buyer’s budget and house criteria. Gauge any homeowner’s interest in selling by sending a customized offer letter via FedEx. For more information, be sure to visit https://remzy.com.

About Inman Connect

The Inman Connect Conference in San Francisco is being held July 17-21 and is the second of two Connect conferences organized annually by the Inman Group. The week-long event brings together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEOs of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives, to network, make deals and explore the newest technology. For more information on the conference visit: https://www.inman.com/event/inman-connect-san-francisco-2018/.