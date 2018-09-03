Remote video production now possible with Epiphan Video products

Firmware update adds remote login to Epiphan Pearl™ systems

Palo Alto, CA (PRUnderground) September 3rd, 2018

Epiphan Video, a leader in professional audiovisual capture, recording, and streaming products, announces firmware update 4.5.1 which adds remote login to the Epiphan Pearl™ family of all-in-one video switcher , streamer, and recorder systems.

The Pearl-2 and Pearl Mini video encoder and production systems are easy to use and built tough to deliver professional results. Already an industry respected and reliable choice for live production and lecture capture applications, adding remote login makes our advanced production solutions an even better choice.

With remote login, you can securely access to your Pearl system from anywhere over an Internet connection. Quickly take control of Pearl for remote rescue troubleshooting, control the video switcher, recording, and more.

Speaking about this feature, David Kirk, Vice President of Marketing at Epiphan said, “Remote login gives AV team leaders the ability to support technicians in the field quickly, efficiently, and securely.”

Our easy-to-use advanced solutions, such as Epiphan’s Pearl-2 and Pearl Mini, support streaming simultaneously to multiple CDNs at resolutions up to 4K. Pairing your Pearl to a free AV Studio account opens up new avenues to use our video production systems in a wide variety of remotely controlled scenarios, while remaining completely secure.

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as professional audio visual events, corporate communication, collaboration, distance learning, training, simulation, medical imaging, computing, industrial control rooms, security, and transportation applications. In short, Epiphan’s products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, sharing, and replaying multiple high resolution audio video sources is critical to effective communication.

Epiphan Video is a trade name of Epiphan Systems Inc., a privately owned company incorporated in 2003. Epiphan is based in Palo Alto, California, USA and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with regional offices and a network of authorized channel partners and OEMs throughout the world.