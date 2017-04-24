REMASTERING MUSIC, Announces Masterpiece – 24-bit/96kHz High-Resolution Remastering Headphones

The solution to compressed quality audio and expensive high-resolution files is here at last. Remastering Music is proud to announce the world’s first Masterpiece headphones that upgrade all audio signals back to 24-bit/96kHz High-Resolution quality. Hear musical details previously unheard with audio delivery powered by DU-PLEX design; dual speaker driver configuration, dual amplifiers, dual acoustic modes, dual inputs (Type-C and 3,5mm) and a 15-hour long battery life.

Recovering Lost Details in Your Audio

The current state of audio has been reduced to ease file sharing and streaming platforms. Audio in music and movies are typically mastered at 32-bit/384kHz (24Mbps), is now dumped down to a mere 256kbps in mp3/mp4 files for ease of downloading and streaming.

Masterpiece is powered by a dedicated 24bit/96kHz Sample-Rate Converter (SRC) specifically designed to decompress these audio signals back towards its original state in real-time with a consistent 24-bit/96kHz (4.6Mbps) resolution. All done without the need for additional hardware.

24-bit/96kHz High-Resolution, True Sound Delivery

Made for music and movies, the high-resolution Digital Sound Processor (DSP) enhances the signature Remastered sound with proprietary SmartEQ and Studio-Surround modes. Designed to automatically optimize EQ for different audio genres without delay, and/or to have a wider sound stage.

Audio comes in digital formats, and to ensure that audio delivery is done through a zero loss, zero conversion pathway, a built-in Digital Analogue Convertor (DAC) via Type C cable, takes the most direct path to your ears.

Pure Acoustic Design

Two is always better than one. Masterpiece’s proprietary Du-Plex’s sound reproduction is engineered with two dedicated amplifiers and a pair of 40mm full-range driver and 23mm high-frequency tweeter configuration on each side. These tweeters are tilted at a 20-degree down-firing angle, positioned directly at your ear.

Masterpiece reduces ambient noise by up to 20dB with the dual-layered noise isolation earcups and to top off the ultimate unprecedented audio experience, Masterpiece can be used 24/7 in 2 acoustic modes.

Powered On: 24bit/96kHz Remastered High-Resolution Quality

Powered Off: Studio Monitor Headphones

Masterpiece Key Features:

Designed in collaboration with award-winning Singaporean designer, Donn Koh. Masterpiece is a timeless pair of headphones ready to change how you approach music.

Dedicated SRC – upgrades to 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution signals

Dedicated DSP – Post-remastering enhancements: “SmartEQ”, “Surround Studio”

Pure acoustic design – featuring “dual amplifying and dual speaker configuration”, “double layered noise isolating earcups” and “dual acoustic modes”.

Digital input via built-in DAC via USB Type-C connector

Analogue Input via gold-tipped 3.5mm cable

15-hour battery life

Dongles provided – Type A to B, Type A to C, Type A to lightning

Availability

Masterpiece is available for pre-order on Kickstarter from 1st June, MSRP at SGD 489 (Approx. USD 349), it is available from SGD 249 (Approx. USD 178) for a limited quantity (super early bird pledge). It is scheduled to deliver by October 2017.

About Remastering Music

Founded by Singaporean audio hobbyists in 2015. Operating across Singapore and China, the team designs and produce headphones and speakers that change the very nature of audio experience. With a focus on Remastering and enhancing the sound quality of any audio file to high-resolution quality. Remastering is proud to present this niche technology to the world and all its music lovers.