REM-Fit® Announces Partnership with Furniture Marketing Group

Sleep Tech Brand and Buying Group Project Unparalleled Growth

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

REM-Fit, the Chicago-based sleep brand announces a newly minted partnership with the Furniture Marketing Group (FMG), one of the leading networking & buying groups in the nation, comprised of top-tier independent furniture retailers.

“REM-Fit has been on an incredible growth curve since our official launch during Summer Market,” comments Kevin Houston, Sr. Manager of REM-Fit. “We have not only opened many doors across the country, but we’ve seen palpable improvements in our retailers’ businesses. We anticipate that our partnership with FMG will drive growth to untold new levels.”

Introduced at Summer Las Vegas Market last year, REM-Fit brand stores are designed to help retailers increase their incremental mattress and sleep accessory sales through a combination of enhanced marketing, engaging display and unique product offerings. The program features a designer in-store buildout, marketing support and exclusive online-to-in-store sales program that gives physical retailers a share of online sales from their area.

FMG’s more than 100 members operate approximately 850 storefronts in 48 states, Canada, and the Bahamas. FMG helps its members be aware of what is new and changing in the competitive retail environment. “We strive to help our members stay ahead of the curve, and throughout our twenty-eight years of operation, we’ve always worked to know what is next in furniture retail,” says Mike Herschel, Executive Director of FMG.

“When we were presented with the opportunity to partner with REM-Fit, there was a lot of excitement on our end,” comments Herschel. “We hope the innovative REM-Fit store platform will unlock many new opportunities for FMG retailers.”

John Rachid, President of Protect-A-Bed had this to add, “Whether developing new products or approaching resource constraints, both REM-Fit and FMG share a focus on exploring new ways of doing business and innovating existing models. That is why we are proud to announce that FMG is the exclusive buying group of REM-Fit Brand Stores. We are confident that by providing FMG members the 1st right to host a REM-Fit store in their region we will be building mutually beneficial business relationships that last.”

More at www.rem-fit.com.

About Furniture Marketing Group

With only a few markets available for new member growth, membership is comprised of over 100 high-volume independent furniture retailers. Maintaining and developing ongoing partnerships with furniture, mattress, accessory and other product vendors remains the focus of the group. Initiatives in the areas of consumer financing, business insurance, website and other online services, marketing and advertising are just some of the service vendor programs available to members. The annual FMG Symposium and High Point Market meetings are among the key organization events of the year.

About REM-Fit

REM-Fit is an active lifestyle bedding and technology brand focused on driving the development of sleep technology introduced in 2014. With offerings that include activity and sleep trackers, recovery-enhancing mattresses, high-quality bedding and ZEEQ, the world’s first smart pillow, REM-Fit provides full sleep systems designed to improve rest and recovery. More at www.rem-fit.com.