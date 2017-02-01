Relapse & Renewal Clinic™ Helps Recovering Alcoholics & Addicts Prevent ‘Slipping’

The Council on Recovery announces its new Relapse & Renewal Clinic™, a groundbreaking approach for helping recovering alcoholics and addicts prevent relapse, or slipping. The four-week outpatient program is designed for people who are still struggling with sobriety, despite completing inpatient rehab or participating in Twelve Step meetings.

“People often get out of treatment and enter Twelve Step groups only to find they’ve still got the compulsion to drink or use,” says Mel Taylor, President & CEO of The Council on Recovery. “Over 65 percent of them relapse within their first year of sobriety. Relapse devastates lives, shatters hopes, and, if left untreated, is often deadly.”

The Relapse & Renewal Clinic combines support, education, group therapy, and personalized treatment to prevent back-sliding (or slipping) and strengthen the desire to stay sober. The intensive program gives participants sufficient time to practice sobriety skills and better connect with the local recovery community.

An innovation of the Relapse & Renewal Clinic is its use of Recovery Support Consultants who provide direct one-on-one assistance to Clinic participants. Each Consultant is trained in relapse prevention and sobriety support, and is also an active member of Houston’s recovery community. They guide participants to attend Twelve Step meetings and help them navigate other recovery resources. They are a reliable, understanding person to contact at times of struggle or potential relapse.

The Clinic is also for those who have been sober a while (sometimes years), but find themselves struggling against relapse. “Our program anticipates these struggles and provides immediate solutions for both preventing relapse and renewing confidence in sobriety,” says Lori Fiester, LCSW and Director of The Council on Recovery’s Center for Recovering Families.

“The key advantage is that participants don’t have to start over in the treatment process, but rather engage in their recovery where they are,” Fiester says. “By not focusing on negatives, like shame of relapse, we can explore deeper issues within sobriety that need attention. This instills resiliency and self-care that build healing and strength. And, whenever possible, we involve the entire family in the recovery process, so the program both saves lives and heals families.”

The Relapse & Renewal Clinic is an alternative to residential treatment or sober-living facilities when such approaches may not be necessary or affordable. The Clinic is open to all adults, regardless of length of sobriety or number of relapses.

The Relapse & Renewal Clinic is located at The Council on Recovery, 303 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, TX 77007. For information call 281-200-9290 or visit http://www.councilonrecovery.org #RelapseandRenewal

About The Council on Recovery

Founded in 1946, The Council on Recovery is Houston’s oldest and largest non-profit organization providing prevention, education, intervention, treatment, and recovery services for people affected by alcoholism, drug abuse, and co-occurring mental health disorders. Affiliated with the United Way of Greater Houston, The Council receives funding from private contributions and grants, special events, and program fees. For more information, visit www.councilonrecovery.org #councilonrecovery