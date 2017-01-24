Rekindle romance in your relationship in 2017 (Arthur Murray Dance Center)

Looking for a way to improve your relationship this New Year? It’s a common resolution for people in serious relationships.

One great way to bring the romance back into a relationship where it has fizzled out is by dancing. Although dancing often seems intimidating or awkward for many people who don’t know how to dance well, it can be intimate and fun if you and your partner are both good dancers.

Scottsdale’s own Arthur Murray Dance Center has set out on a mission this New Year to help couples rekindle the romance in their lives by learning to dance together.

The instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Center are all certified, and are well versed in various types of dance. Learning to dance with your partner can be fun, and dancing can provide a lifetime of enjoyment after your lessons at Arthur Murray are complete.

You can also learn to dance on your own, as a surprise for your partner or a skill that will help you find that special someone. Either on your own or with a partner, Arthur Murray Dance Center’s lessons are fun and easy.

About Arthur Murray Dance Center

Arthur Murray Dance Center is a Scottsdale dance studio offering instruction for singles and couples. Arthur Murray Dance Center’s certified instructors can teach you and your partner dances such as the tango, the salsa, the waltz, the foxtrot, the two step, and even swing and disco dances. Instructors can also provide information about slow dancing technique to help rekindle the romance in your relationship.

Arthur Murray Dance Center can be contacted via phone at (480) 946-4241 or the web at http:arthurmurrayscottsdale.com.

