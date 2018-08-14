Registration Open for Connexion 2018 Electrical Safety and OSHA Compliance Training Event

Expanded 2-day event features safety product and tool expo and adds 4 new courses to it's 10-course electrical safety and OSHA compliance curriculum.

Buffalo Grove, IL (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Connexion, a leading Midwest supplier of electrical products and solutions, has opened registration for their 3rd annual Safety Training and Tool & Safety Product Expo event. The event will take place at Connexion’s headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL September 20 and 21, 2018.

The 2-day event features 10 interactive courses combined with a product and services expo allowing trainees hands-on access to the newest in personal safety equipment, ergonomic solutions and new hand & power tools. The event is aimed at providing safety directors and electrical workers the required knowledge and training they need towards achieving OSHA compliant hazard avoidance and risk mitigation.

Following up last year’s expanded OHSA Silica Dust Hazard Standard presentation, Connexion will be providing an update on this OHSA ruling as well as the product solutions available to meet these standards. After an extended grace period, this standard became enforceable June 2018.

“Our annual safety event provides our electrical contractor and facility manager clients the training, code clarifications, and course certifications needed to stay OSHA compliant and promote a safer workplace,” stated Daniel Dobski, Connexion Director of Marketing. “We were fortunate to be able to expand our curriculum this year with 4 new, ‘installer’ courses including more hands-on learning opportunities.”

Certifications are available on selected courses upon completion. Connexion will be furnishing all meals and training aides free of charge at their Buffalo Grove location.

Registration for Connexion’s 2018 Electrical Safety and OSHA Compliance Training Event is currently open and can be accessed at https://www.connexiones.com/Safety-Training

About Connexion

Connexion, headquartered at Buffalo Grove, IL is a privately held, independent provider of electrical equipment, supplies and facility solutions. Connexion is a quality driven company with the goal of providing the optimal selection of products and services enabling their clients to operate with greater efficiency, profitability and safety.