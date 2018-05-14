Register for SUR/FIN 2018

If you are connected to the surface finishing industry, then Cleveland, Ohio, is where you will want to be June 4-6, when the community gathers at the SUR/FIN Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show and Conference hosted by the National Association for Surface Finishing (NASF).

Where Finishing Connects

If you are connected to the surface finishing industry, then Cleveland, Ohio, is where you will want to be June 4-6, when the community gathers at the SUR/FIN Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show and Conference hosted by the National Association for Surface Finishing (NASF).

SUR/FIN is for everyone involved in surface finishing. When you attend SUR/FIN, you have access to:

More than 80 conference sessions

Training courses

Engaging keynotes

Ample networking time at receptions and lunches

Opportunity to engage with more than 200 industry suppliers

The Products Finishing Management Stage

And more

“With more than 80 technical presentations and more than 180 experts in the industry on hand, SUR/FIN is the place to learn, meet and discover all the latest in technology and innovations,” says Matt Akin, conference chairperson.

Make your plans to attend today. If you’re actively involved in the surface finishing industry or your business is connected to or affected by surface finishing, SUR/FIN 2018 is your opportunity to network, learn and collaborate with the best in the industry.

For more information and to register, visit nasfsurfin.com

About SUR/FIN

SUR/FIN is where leading surface technology companies connect, collaborate and contribute. It is the primary conference and trade show dedicated specifically to the surface technology industry. And because it is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the National Association for Surface Finishing (NASF)—representing the $28 billion finishing industry—it attracts noted business leaders and prominent thinkers to a forum where relevant issues are addressed and technologies presented.​​