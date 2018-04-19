Red Zombie Boards SEO National for Tempered Glass Phone Protector Optimization

SEO National, a Utah-based search engine optimization company, is pleased to welcome its newest client Red Zombie phone screen protectors.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

Specializing in apocalyptic phone screen protection, Red Zombie has been involved in the wireless and accessory business since 1998. As wireless innovations have evolved, so has Red Zombie. Today, the company manufactures protective tempered glass for Apple, Samsung, LG, HTC, and other leading mobile devices. To further broaden their market share, Red Zombie has chosen SEO National to drive more brand awareness and online conversions via search engine optimization.

Red Zombie’s tempered glass screen guards protect devices from scratches, drops, bumps, and other damages while keeping screen sensitivity intact. The company’s tempered glass screen protectors offer complete transparency for optimal screen viewing and simple, bubble-free installation, and an added anti-shatter layer to prevent splintering. Best of all, Red Zombie offers a true lifetime warranty.

Damon Burton, SEO National President, said that he is looking forward to helping Red Zombie reach its sales goals in the coming years.

“We love to joining forces with companies like Red Zombie,” said Burton. “They share our commitment to branding, customer service, and delivering top quality products to the consumer at highly competitive rates.”

Burton founded SEO National in 2007 to share his philosophies and skills to support online growth for other business owners. Rather than running on quantity-over-quality, “turn-and-burn” relationships that are too common with many SEO companies, instead, SEO National fosters high-value, long-term relationships with high-caliber customers. In light of this philosophy, this Utah search engine optimization company is proud to welcome its newest client, RedZombie.com.

To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.