Red Zombie Announces New Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Phone Screen Protectors

Red Zombie debuts its newest products: scratch-resistant, hammer-tested, tempered-glass screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

Red Zombie has been involved in the wireless and accessory business since 1998. It manufactures tempered-glass screen protectors for Apple, Samsung, LG, HTC, and other leading mobile devices. Red Zombie is proud to announce its newest products-Samsung Galaxy S9 and 9+ screen protectors.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones were rated as having the fastest download speeds of any smartphones nationwide. The phones allow users to download their favorite music and watch high-quality video streams at faster speeds and with less buffering. They operate on Android 8.0 (Oreo) and are equipped with a revolutionary camera that adapts like the human eye. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8″ Quad HD display while the Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2″ Quad HD display. Both phones boast a Super AMOLED touchscreen and 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. Galaxy S9 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory while the S9+ has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB memory.

When buyers invest in a high-quality phone, it is imperative that they protect their device. Red Zombie Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone protectors provide optimum protection from breaks, scratches, and scuffs.

According to Dean Bigelow, Red Zombie Co-Founder, a good screen protector is a small investment when it comes to safeguarding an essential piece of equipment.

“The smartphone has become an indispensable part of people’s daily lives,” said Bigelow. “They are not cheap, and they hold valuable data and photos, but a small slip of the hand can spell disaster. Our motto is ‘life happens, be prepared.’”

The goal of Red Zombie is simple: to offer the best products at the most competitive prices. Each product is designed to provide apocalyptic protection for anything from a simple drop to a random Zombie attack. The company’s screen protectors are scratch-resistant, smudge-proof, and hammer-tested and come with a lifetime warranty. Red Zombie’s best-selling products include screen protectors for Samsung phones, iPhones, iPads, and Microsoft Surface devices.

For more information about Red Zombie products, including new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ tempered glass screen protectors, visit www.RedZombie.com.

About Red Zombie

Red Zombie has been involved in the wireless and accessory business since 1998. Their vast experience in the industry helps them catalyze a tempered glass screen protector of high quality. Everybody wants a product with a lifetime warranty. And Red Zombie knows that. This means that when people buy a Red Zombie screen protector, they’re buying undying protection. Yes, it comes with a lifetime warranty.