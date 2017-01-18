Recycling in Bolton, Greater Manchester (and how to do it efficiently) – J Dickinson & Sons Ltd

Fly-tipping has always been a problem, and in recent years it’s become something more of an issue, particularly in the Bolton area. An article in the Bolton Evening News this week highlighted the concerns of the fire service regarding arson attacks on dumped rubbish throughout the Borough.

So, what are the reasons behind it? Some blame the introduction of the new ‘slim bin’ however, getting rid of our rubbish has always been a problem. We’ve all seen examples of fly-tipping, from small items to the occasional bedframe. Fly-tipping is unsightly, costly and can be incredibly dangerous (particularly the illegal tipping of industrial waste).

While recycling has become increasingly popular. There is still an attitude of “not my problem” when it comes to the day to day responsibilities of separating our paper, plastics and green waste.

Once the bin has been collected we simply don’t give it another thought.

Thankfully schools now teach our children the importance of recycling and how big an impact our unwanted waste has on the environment.

Quite simply; we’re producing more rubbish than ever before, with UK landfill sites on the decline (in the EU landfill sites are now illegal). J Dickinson & Sons Ltd feel it is their social responsibility to divert 100% from landfill and strive for zero to landfill. Their 17 acre sites main purpose is to promote recycling in Bolton.

So what are the most efficient methods of recycling? Here’s a few:

Recycle ALL your plastic! Plastic is one of THE most destructive materials for the environment due to its lack of biodegradability

Get organised, having separate containers for your paper, plastics, glass and tins etc. is the only way!

Obviously most food stuffs can’t be recycled, however, veggies, fruit, herb and organic material (egg shells for example) can be turned into compost. It’s the most natural way to recycle and is great for your garden

Whatever you do, get rid of larger items in a legitimate way, it is illegal to simply ‘dump’ furniture or bin bags full of rubbish on the street and you could face a hefty fine! If you have a lot of stuff to get rid of hire a skip. Check out your local firms for skip hire offers if you’re trying to keep costs down

Start them young, teach your little ones about their responsibility to the environment, this doesn’t just mean recycling it also means encouraging them not to drop waste on the streets

If you’re unsure about bin collection dates or any recycling issues contact your local council. For further information about local waste disposal services in Bolton visit the Bolton council bins and recycling page.

