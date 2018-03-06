Recruitment Space Inc Seeking C-Level Professionals To Fill Executive Posts In Leading Organizations

Specialist recruitment firm based in New York for senior-level personnel to fill leadership positions in market-leading companies.

Executive recruiting firm Recruitment Space Incorporated announced today that the company is looking to fill various C-level posts in prominent companies based in the United States and abroad. This follows a stint of rapid growth in the first quarter of 2018, where the company has acquired several new client businesses seeking competent leaders to head up their organizations and help dominate their commercial markets.

“It’s been great year so far,” reports James Matthews, who currently serves as Senior Executive Recruiter of Recruitment Space Inc. “We’re only in the first quarter and already we have signed up almost a dozen new clients. It’s fantastic! The issue now is that we have to furnish these businesses with top leadership personnel. This is what we do best, of course, only now we need to do it with a very high sense of urgency. Therefore, we are inviting experienced professionals with business leadership competencies to apply for these positions as soon as possible.”

As a startup that launched at the break of 2017, Recruitment Space is still relatively new in the executive recruiting industry. That being said, the group employs some of the most experienced and specialized recruiters in the field, which have helped the company achieve high placement success rates and impressive placement retention. In the last year alone, over a thousand job-seeking professionals were appropriately placed by the firm, the large majority of whom continue to thrive as executive leaders in renowned market-leading organizations.

“At Recruitment Space, we pride ourselves on placing the best executive talent efficiently and correctly,” remarks Mr. Anderson. “By ensuring that the candidate’s goals and proficiencies line up perfectly with the objectives and culture of the recruiting company, our experts are able to secure long-term success and satisfaction for both job seeker and job provider. Our goal, at the end of the day, is to produce fruitful placements that benefit everyone involved. We invite employers and prospecting executives to learn more about our recruiting services.”

About Recruitment Space Incorporated

The firm is calling on professionals with relevant business skills, qualifications, and career experience to apply urgently if interested in filling the leadership posts mentioned above. Jobseekers can contact Recruitment Space via their website at www.recruitmentspace.com. The company can also be reached during office hours using the contact details below.

