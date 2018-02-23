Recruit Ledger Inc Warns of Prevalent 2018 Online Recruitment Scams

Long-standing executive search recruiting company based in New York urging jobseekers to be vigilant and avoid common recruitment scams in 2018.

New York, USA (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Recruit Ledger Inc., an established recruiting firm that specializes in executive search and leadership consulting, has come forth to caution job hunters about widespread fraud occurring in the recruitment industry. According to the company, there are a number of recruitment scams making the rounds, and jobseekers and professionals looking to advance their careers should know the signs to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

“Fraud is rampant on the Internet,” says Mr. Daniel Morris, “especially in the recruitment sphere.” Bogus recruiting companies are popping up all the time.” Mr. Morris is the Senior Executive Recruiter of Recruit Ledger Inc. “To be fair, scammers have always targeted the unemployed and those seeking career opportunities. However, we have noticed a surge in job recruitment scams over the last year, with schemes that are quite elaborate. As a leading recruiting organization, we feel that it is our responsibility to warn the public.”

Mr. Morris continues, “Firstly, job hunters should be aware that a legitimate recruiter will never ask candidates for payment. Employers pay these agencies. On the other hand, a fake recruiter will typically request payments in advance. These companies will often ask you to wire money or they will request your credit card information, along with personal details such as your social security or driver’s license number. In many cases, candidates are told that they need to pay for training or for a credit report as part of the application process.”

“Then, there are other warning signs to look out for with recruitment scams,” reports MR. Morris. “For example, if the candidate is offered a job without an interview or a discussion with the employer, that’s a red flag. Jobseekers should also proceed with caution when the compensation does not match the scope of employment. At the end of the day, there is no way of knowing for sure if an offer is a scam, but at Recruit Ledger we hope that by making people aware of online job scam warning signs, fewer jobseekers will be swindled.”

Contact Information

Recruit Ledger Inc.

315 Madison Avenue, Suite 1101 Midtown New York, NY 10017

888-406-8337

contact@recruitledger.com

About Recruit Ledger Inc

In both the United States and abroad, the Recruit Ledger Inc. is recognized as leader in executive search and recruitment. Successfully placing senior-level career professionals for close to 30 years, the firm has developed a reputation for providing qualitative recruiting services that produce fantastic results, currently boasting one of the highest success rates among recruiters globally. The firm currently serves clients in all sectors and industries.

Job-seeking professionals interested in learning more about the latest online recruitment scams and/or the executive recruiting services that the Recruit Ledger Inc. provides are invited to contact the company via their website at recruitledger.com. Alternatively, one can use the contact details below during office hours.