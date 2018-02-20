Recruit Ledger Inc Announces Rapid Growth, Invites Leaders to Apply For C-Level and Managerial Vacancies in Prominent Companies

Executive recruiting firm Recruit Ledger Inc. inviting professionals to apply for leaderships positions in top organizations following recent growth.

New York, USA (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

Recruit Ledger Incorporated, a recruiting firm operating out of New York that provides executive recruiting and consulting services, announced today that is seeking C-Level and managerial professionals to fill numerous executive vacancies in leading companies. Exponential growth in 2018 has resulted in the acquisition of several new clients, and as a result the firm is now looking to fill leadership career positions for corporations in various industries. The posts that need to be occupied include roles such as CEO, CFO, CSO, Operations Manager, and more.

“Since the company’s inception, our firm has gone from strength to strength,” reports Daniel Morris, who heads up Recruit Ledger as Senior Executive Recruiter, “but the rate at which our company has been growing in 2018 has been phenomenal. As a matter of fact, several new client businesses have just signed up with our agency, and now we have a long list of executive and managerial positions that need to be filled. Of course, the organizations that we are working with are looking for top-notch talent – dynamic, highly capable leaders.”

In the executive search and recruit industry, Recruit Ledger Inc. has already established itself as a reliable leading provider of recruitment and consultancy services. In 2017 alone, the company successfully placed thousands of professional job-seeking executives around the world. According to Gary Peterson, Executive Recruiter at the firm, the company maintains among the highest employee retention and satisfaction rates in the recruiting field.

“We’re all about finding and placing talented, highly competent leaders and career executives here at Recruit Ledger,” remarks Mr. Morris, “and our recruiting experts go to the extra mile to ensure that exceptional individuals are placed correctly and efficiently within suitable organizations. This large investment of time and energy into perfectly placing candidates works to the benefit of executive job hunters and job providers, of course, which aligns with our mission of providing dependable recruiting services that deliver incredible results.”

Recruit Ledger Inc. is a trusted firm committed to serving you professionally. The firm caters to both job seeking professionals and corporations seeking executive talent acquisition solutions, with the aim of placing skilled and experienced leaders appropriately for lasting success. Recruit Ledger was founded in 1988 by Daniel Morris and Peter Myers and presently serves clients in every commercial sector and industry.

Career professionals interested in applying for rewarding executive and managerial positions through Recruit Ledger can contact the firm via their website at www.recruitledger.com. The company can also be contacted during office hours using the contact details below.

