RECQUIXIT Film and Video Production Company Announces Launch Accepting Orders Worldwide

Boutique film and video company RECQUIXIT celebrated their accepting orders across the globe with the release of a new show real highlighting their capabilities.

Shanghai, China (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

In today’s visual and audio-focused world, having an impressive video for many kinds of diverse projects, or documenting an event, can mean the difference between failure and success. The good news is having a stunning video created, or post-production work done, doesn’t have to be a challenge of great expense. Shanghai, China-based RECQUIXIT recently announced their launch providing dynamic and enthusiastic video creation services worldwide, delivered by an impressive team of professionals who understand the ins and outs of client needs in the area. The firm’s new show shines a light on their quite sensational capabilities.

“Try us and see the differences and results first hand,” commented a spokesperson from RECQUIXIT. “We are your go-to video production company for your brand or projects in Shanghai or China, or anywhere else in the world.”

According to the company, the video creation services include highlights like: concept development, where the team works with clients to take a raw idea and bring it to life on video; masterful filming, where their professionals get the job done in an always compelling and capturing way; and video marketing, where they can and will help clients get their video out to the core audience they are targeting and beyond. Their team is fluent in both Chinese and English as they understand that clear communication is a vital part of a job being done optimally.

Some of REQUIXIT’s recent successful projects have been for Lipton, International Trade Center, MAC, Nike, Sony BMG, Abbott, and Ippudo, all leaving remarkable feedback and reviews.

Jessica Markes, recently said in a five-star review of a video creation project, “Working with Andrew (Founder of RECQUIXIT) is always a delightful experience. You’ll be blown away by the end-result.”

To learn more be sure to visit http://recquixit.com.

About RECQUIXIT

Recquixit are an intuitive and versatile team of naturals in the video creation scene based out of Shanghai, China offering dynamic services worldwide.